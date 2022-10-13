RAYE Shares Two New Singles Alongside Debut Album Announcement

English singer/songwriter RAYE has announced the release of her debut album, My 21st Century Blues. The news just comes shortly after the 24-year-old shared a new double-single, including ‘The Thrill Is Gone’ paired with the 070 Shake-featuring ‘Escapism’.

While ‘The Thrill Is Gone’ features a smoother, more soulful R&B sound, ‘Escapism’ provides a bolder approach, with powerful instrumentation resulting a more pop-influenced cut. Both tracks come accompanied by similar visuals, which feature melting instruments and shots of RAYE herself.

RAYE – ‘Escapism (feat. 070 Shake)’

[embedded content]

These two tracks follow on from previous singles ‘Hard Out Here’ and ‘Black Mascara’ as previews of RAYE’s debut album, My 21st Century Blues. The record will be released on 3rd February, 2023.

As RAYE shared in a post alongside the record’s announcement on social media, its release is a long time coming, having written her first song at seven before making the commitment to being a musician at age ten. She recalls how she released her first song at 15, signing a record deal just two years later, and now looks to release her debut album shortly after her 25th birthday.

My 21st Century Blues follows on from a number of releases from RAYE across the last decade. In addition to a number of EPs and singles released between 2014 and 2018, she unveiled her Euphoric Sad Songs mini-album in 2020.

RAYE – ‘The Thrill Is Gone’

[embedded content]

