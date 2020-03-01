“Raymond Bagatsing is proud of brother RK’s work in the movie ‘Us Again’”

Talented artist Raymond Bagatsing is excited to be part of the new action packed teleserye ‘Burado.’

After attending the red carpet premiere of RK Bagatsing and Jane Oineza’s romantic drama Us Again, Raymond Bagatsing had nothing but praises for his younger brother. “Nakita ko siyang lumaki and talagang yung passion niya for the arts, for acting, his love for it came out and I’m just so very proud of him. I love you RK. Very similar yung acting style (namin). I guess it’s not really an acting style kasi it’s our family’s truth and si RK parang lumaki sa akin yan eh. Ako nagdadala sa kanya sa mga taping. I was the first one who taught him his first workshop,” he said.

During the Us Again premiere, Raymond was spotted with a date who the Quezon’s Game star clarified is just a good family friend. “She’s from the US. She’s an actress, an author, she has a book on Amazon. She’s a producer and directress and many, many more. She’s very talented. We’re very good friends. We’ve been friends for a decade in Los Angeles. We have something special. We have special love for each other. We go way back ten years ago. Very close to the family so they’re here, they’re visiting and they’re staying with me. I brought them to the premiere para ma-experience nila,” he explained.

Aside from promoting Quezon’s Game in different countries abroad this year, Raymond said he is also excited to be part of a new action-packed show. “Starting this year I’m going to be part of Burado. It’s the series with Paulo Avelino. It’s going to start anytime this March and I’m busy promoting Quezon’s Game which is doing the international rounds. It’s going to show end of February in Melbourne and Sydney, Australia. It’s also going to be shown in Norway. It was just shown in London, Canada, and the US. I just went to London to promote it,” he added.