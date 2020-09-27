“Raymond Lauchengco gives the latest version of ‘Farewell’”

Marami ang napa-throwback sa social media post ng singer-actor na si Raymond Lauchengco kung saan muli nyang binigyan ng version ang hot song na “Farewell” na isa sa mga kanta sa soundtrack ng original Bagets movie kung saan isa rin si Raymond sa lead cast members.

Puti na ang buhok ni Raymond pero wala pa rin kupas ang kanyang boses sa pagkanta. Dito rin ibinahagi ng singer ang makulay na history ng kantang “Farewell” na nagbukas ng maraming oportunidad sa kanyang showbiz career.

Narito ang buong text ng social media post ni Raymond :

“When Spanky Rigor, a member of the legendary VST & Company and producer of the Bagets movie soundtrack first let me hear this beautiful, bittersweet song composed by Odette Quesada, I fell in love with it right away.

“When I asked how he found it, he said that VICOR had it for a while but didn’t know what to do with it. Farewell, as a theme was a difficult sell for commercial albums. He also mentioned that some singers wouldn’t touch it because they felt that singing a song that said goodbye was ‘malas’.

“Well, lucky for me, I never believed in malas or swerte. I simply think that we reap what we sow. So when he asked me If I’d be willing to record it as the graduation theme for the movie, I immediately said yes!

“38 years later, I feel I Just Got Lucky and have nothing but gratitude for having been entrusted with this Odette Quesada song by VICOR Records and VIVA films.

“For 38 years I have witnessed this song rise like a phoenix and take flight every time graduation season comes around, not only around the Philippines, but in American schools in Guam and the US mainland, and some other countries as well. I am also told that it is performed in international cruise ships. I suppose this is so because of the Filipino diaspora who work in all corners of the globe.

“So ‘malas’, it definitely was not. Meaningful, universal–yes! Because this song was never about saying goodbye. It’s about wishing that your friends will fare well, until you see each other again.

“That makes all the difference.”