Razer Becomes a Constituent of the MSCI Global Small Cap IndexesRazer.jpg

ABOUT RAZER

Razer™ is the world’s

leading lifestyle brand

for gamers.

The

triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in

the global gaming and esports

communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest

gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming

laptops.

Razer’s

software platform, with over 125 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an

Internet of Things platform), Razer

Chroma RGB (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system supporting thousands of devices and hundreds of

games/apps), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

Razer also offers payment

services for gamers,

youth, millennials and Generation Z. Razer Gold is one of the world’s largest

game payment services,

and Razer Fintech

provides fintech services

in emerging markets.

Founded in

2005 and dual-headquartered in Irvine (California) and Singapore, Razer has 17 offices worldwide and is recognized as the

leading brand for gamers in the USA, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock

Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).

Razer – For Gamers. By Gamers

#Razer