Razer Becomes a Constituent of the MSCI Global Small Cap IndexesRazer.jpg

ABOUT RAZER
Razer™ is the world’s
leading lifestyle brand
for gamers.
The
triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in
the global gaming and esports
communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest
gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.
Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming
laptops.
Razer’s
software platform, with over 125 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an
Internet of Things platform), Razer
Chroma RGB (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system supporting thousands of devices and hundreds of
games/apps), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).
Razer also offers payment
services for gamers,
youth, millennials and Generation Z. Razer Gold is one of the world’s largest
game payment services,
and Razer Fintech
provides fintech services
in emerging markets.
Founded in
2005 and dual-headquartered in Irvine (California) and Singapore, Razer has 17 offices worldwide and is recognized as the
leading brand for gamers in the USA, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock
Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).
Razer – For Gamers. By Gamers
#Razer