RB Hong Kong Donates Personal Protective Items to Elderly Centres & Nursing HomesRB image.jpg

Joins Hands with Local Non-Profits to Support Our Community

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 5 October 2020 – RB Hong Kong is always driven by its purpose to put people first so as to protect, heal and nurture in a relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. As the Covid-19 health crisis continues in Hong Kong, RB has initiated the Community Anti-Epidemic Support Programme (“the Program”). Subsequent to the first phase of the Program of donating personal protective items to students in need or from low-income families, RB will continue to partner with multiple local non-profits in the second phase of Program to provide the highest-quality disinfection products to the elderly, in support of our communities against the pandemic.

The first phase of the Program as jointly organised by RB and the Hong Kong Council of Early Childhood Education and Services has received overwhelming support from the community, and RB has progressively donated Dettol and Aerogard personal protective items to approximately 40,000 students in need or from low-income families at over 60 schools, so as to fully protect the health of students. In the second phase of the Program, RB and its brand Dettol will work in conjunction with Po Leung Kuk, the Evangelical Lutheran Church Social Service – Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Women Development Association, to donate Dettol Antiseptic Disinfectant Liquid to over 30 elderly centres and nursing homes to relieve the elderly service providers from the pressure of procuring sufficient supplies of cleaning and disinfection products, and to strengthen the disinfection efforts at the mentioned facilities with the aim to protect the health of both the elderly and staff. It is expected to enhance the community’s personal protection practice with direct support to nearly 7,000 beneficiaries.

Mr. Ho Hin Ming, Assistant Chief Executive of Evangelical Lutheran Church Social Service – Hong Kong, remarked, “Despite signs of the pandemic stabilising in Hong Kong, the importance of cleaning and disinfection work is not to be reduced. In the unfortunate event of an outbreak within a nursing home, it poses a great threat to both the organisation and the residents, especially those suffering from chronic illnesses or other medical conditions. In order to mitigate the risk of infection, every elderly centre and nursing home has stepped up its efforts to clean and disinfect the facilities under their management, causing a sharp spike in the demand of related supplies. Hence, we wholeheartedly thank RB and its brand for their warm support of elderly service providers in Hong Kong by providing the much needed supplies to us in such times of hardship and adversity.”

Mr. Tse Wing Hang, Social Service Director of Hong Kong Women Development Association, said, “The pandemic poses great stress to both the elderly and their caregivers, and for caregiving low-income families, they are often faced with challenges in securing the sufficient needed supplies. Hence, RB’s donations of disinfection products at this time truly represent some warm support for the local communities, especially for low-income elderly households.”

Mr. Cheung Fai, Assistant Principal Social Services Secretary (Elderly Service) of Po Leung Kuk, added “We appreciate RB’s commitment to its corporate social responsibility amidst the pandemic to offer timely assistance for the underprivileged communities, donating to 12 elderly hostels and 13 elderly activities centres of Po Leung Kuk, in support of our work in making good use of social resources to provide diversified and high-quality services for the elderly.”

Mr. Pankaj Agarwal, General Manager Hong Kong & Taiwan, Health, RB Hong Kong, added, “The overwhelming participation and response of the Program’s first phase has added to our unwavering belief that the equal enjoyment of the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege, for everyone. RB is committed to do the right thing, always. And as we plan to expand the second phase of the Program to include elderly centres and nursing homes, we hope to work hands in hands with all of our non-profit partners in ensuring the health of our communities so as to break the chain of infection and mitigate the risk of a community outbreak.