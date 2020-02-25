Read Courtney Love’s Emotional 28th Wedding Anniversary Tribute To Kurt Cobain

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on February 25, 2020

Courtney Love has shared an emotional tribute to her late husband Kurt Cobain almost 26 years after his death, to mark what would have been their 28th wedding anniversary.

Taking to social media, the grunge queen posted a rare snap from the pair’s 1992 wedding ceremony in Hawaii, alongside a lengthy open letter honouring her late love.

“28 years ago , we got married, in Honolulu, on Waikiki beach,” Love wrote.

“I recall feeling, deeply, delighted, dizzy, so in love, and knowing how lucky I was.”

The 55-year-old then went on to profess her love for the late Nirvana singer, whose untimely death just two years after their wedding was ruled a suicide.

“This man was an angel. I thank him for looking out for me,” she wrote, continuing: “Many parts of the the last 28 years have been torturous chaotic and uphill, and in public? That is the darkest shit imaginable, it almost tapped my resilience, almost.

“But between Kurt’s strange amazing divinity, and the honour of a few true friends, the gift of desperation and sobriety. Of a Higher power and of love, and of empathy, I’m here now.

“It’ll be ok, fuck, I see him on the shore,” Love concluded. “Rocking in the free world. My husband.”

Courtney & Kurt tied the knot just months after they began dating in late 1991, before welcoming their daughter Frances Bean Cobain into the world six months after their wedding, in August of 1992.

Read Courtney’s full wedding anniversary tribute to Kurt below.

