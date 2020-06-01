READ: Duterte’s 10th report on special powers to Congress

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte submitted to Congress on Monday his 10th weekly report on his use of additional powers granted to him to address the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

Duterte submitted his report as Metro Manila and other areas shifted to a general community quarantine starting June 1 despite the continuous increase in the nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

To date, there are 18,638 coronavirus cases in the Philippines, of whom, 3,979 recovered while 960 died.

The President’s weekly report is part of the checks and balances measure under the “Bayanihan to Heal as One Act” which gave Duterte additional powers including the authority to realign items under the 2020 national budget.

A joint congressional oversight committee will determine whether Duterte’s acts, orders, rules, and regulations are within the restrictions provided.

In his ninth report last week, Duterte said over 17 million beneficiaries of the Social Amelioration Program have received the first tranche of the government’s cash aid.

Meanwhile, P21.7 billion in cash grants have been released for the first tranche of the small business wage subsidy program, the President reported. https://newsinfo.inquirer.net/1280721/over-2-8m-employees-of-small-businesses-receive-cash-aid-duterte-report

Below is a copy of President Duterte’s tenth report made public by Malacañang on Monday evening:

