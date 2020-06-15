READ: Duterte’s 12th report to Congress on use of his special powers

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte submitted to Congress on Monday his 12th weekly report on his use of additional powers granted to him to address the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

Duterte submitted his report as the nation waits for his decision on the fate of the different quarantine measures imposed nationwide to curtail the further spread of COVID-19.

To date, there are 26,420 COVID-19 cases nationwide, including 6,252 recoveries and 1,098 deaths.

In his report last week, the President said 98 percent of the beneficiaries have already received cash assistance under the first tranche of the Social Amelioration Program.

He also noted that an investigation is ongoing regarding complaints related to the distribution of the cash aid.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development has started distributing the second round of the cash subsidy after almost a month-and-a-half of delay.

A joint congressional oversight committee will determine whether Duterte’s acts, orders, rules, and regulations are within the restrictions provided.

Below is a copy of President Duterte’s 12th report made public by Malacañang on Monday night:

