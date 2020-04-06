READ: Duterte’s 2nd weekly report on use of additional powers vs coronavirus

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has submitted to Congress on Monday the second report on his use of additional powers against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

The weekly report is part of the checks and balances measure under the “Bayanihan to Heal as One Act” which gave Duterte additional powers to address the health crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

A joint congressional oversight committee composed of four members of each house to be appointed by the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives will determine whether Duterte’s acts, orders, rules, and regulations are within the restrictions provided.

To date, the Philippines has reported 3,660 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 163 of whom have died while 73 recovered.

FEATURED STORIES

Below is a copy of President Duterte’s second report:

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ