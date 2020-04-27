READ: Duterte’s 5th report on COVID-19 response

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte submitted to Congress on Monday his fifth weekly report on his use of additional powers granted to him to address the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

The weekly report is part of the checks and balances measure under the “Bayanihan to Heal as One Act” which gave Duterte additional powers including the authority to realign items under the 2020 national budget to fight the respiratory disease that has infected 7,777 people nationwide.

A joint congressional oversight committee will determine whether Duterte’s acts, orders, rules, and regulations are within the restrictions provided.

Below is a copy of President Duterte’s fifth report made public by Malacañang:

