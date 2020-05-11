READ: Duterte’s 7th report on coronavirus response

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte submitted to Congress on Monday his seventh weekly report on his use of additional powers granted to him to address the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis.

The weekly report is part of the checks and balances measure required of him under the “Bayanihan to Heal as One Act” which gave him additional powers, including the authority to realign items under the 2020 national budget.

A joint congressional oversight committee will determine whether Duterte’s acts, orders, rules, and regulations are within the restrictions provided.

The coronavirus cases in the Philippines continue to swell on a daily basis although the government said that the COVID-19 pandemic curve in the country has begun to flatten.

The health department argued that the continuous spike in COVID-19 infection is due to the country’s increased testing capacity.

To date, there are 11,086 confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide, 1,999 recoveries, and 726 deaths.

Duterte is also set to announce his decision on Monday whether he will extend, lift or ease the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and other high-risk areas.

Below is a copy of President Duterte’s seventh report made public by Malacañang:

