“READ: Frankie Pangilinan’s touching note for sister KC Concepcion”

KC Concepcion receives the sweetest gift from her sister, Frankie Pangilinan, this holiday season.

KC Concepcion received the sweetest gift from her sister, Frankie Pangilinan, this holiday season.

On Instagram, the actress and television host posted a photo of a skincare kit, along with a handwritten note from her “lil sis” and described the present as “one of the best gifts I received this Christmas.”

“Nahappy talaga ako dito, promise. Kainis ang kababawan ng kaligayahan ko minsan, ang dali ko lang talaga mapa-SMILE sa totoo lang basta maramdaman ko na tunay ang pagmamahal at pagmamalasakit ng isang tao sakin,” she wrote as caption.

“To making happy memories & new adventures, [Frankie]. Xoxo, ate,” she added.

The touching note reads: “All New York made me think about was being smaller, completely enthralled and enchanted by the thought of you in Paris, wondering how on earth you ever found the strength to do it all on your own. Now, slowly, I think I’m learning,” she said.

“No matter how things may feel disappointed or odd, and regardless of my growing up, you know how deeply I love, care for, and miss you all the time, right? Anyway, before I get much too sentimental, I want you to know how happy I am to be home and with you. Visit there soon,” she added.

Both KC and Frankie are daughters of veteran singer-actress Sharon Cuneta. The former is from her first marriage with actor Gabby Concepcion, while the latter is her eldest child with her husband, Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan.