“READ: Liza Soberano’s sweet message for boyfriend Enrique Gil on his birthday”

Enrique Gil turned 28 years old on March 30.

Liza Soberano took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt message for her boyfriend Enrique Gil on his birthday.

“Happy birthday my love. Your smile never fails to make me smile,” Liza wrote.

The actress shared that Enrique is happy to spend his time with his family on his special day.

“I thought you wished you were elsewhere for your birthday, that’s why i’m posting a bunch of our travel photos. Earlier you said ‘I’m so happy, this is exactly how I want to celebrate my birthday.’That made my heart flutter. You’re happiest when you’re with family. To more time with family, I love you!” she said.

READ: Liza Soberano admits she was just 17 when Enrique Gil became her boyfriend

Enrique turned 28 years old on March 30.