Reader’s Digest unveils Singapore’s Most Trusted Brands and Personalities

SINGAPORE, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — A year after Reader’s Digest’s first virtual Most Trusted Brands Awards, COVID-19’s grasp continues to affect millions of people and their livelihoods. Despite this fact, Reader’s Digest decided to soldier on with its 23rd annual survey of Singapore’s Most Trusted Brands and Personalities.

Some 8,000 people were polled in the survey in which they chose from personalities and brands that they preferred.

“Trust matters when it comes to weathering a crisis, and ultimately, trust is built on the traditional foundations of quality, consistency, honesty and delivering on your promises,” said Reader’s Digest Editor-in-Chief, Louise Waterson.

Trust has been the guiding human emotion that every person has had to rely on to navigate through each day, safely. In the current climate, it means setting a precedence in being proactive and reaching out to customers and audiences and maintaining a relationship with individuals.

Among the personalities selected were Entertainment and Variety presenter Michelle Chong, television host Glenda Chong, national swimming hero Joseph Schooling and radio presenter Mark van Cuylenburg, or The Flying Dutchman. Where brands were concerned, Gong Cha, Daikin and AIA were among those who were declared winners.

“The winning brands are likely the type that presents service and quality that helps a consumer understand that the brand they know and trust is still on their side. The brands also strive to continue the relationship they worked so hard to build,” she added.

THE PERSONALITIES SINGAPOREANS TRUST THE MOST

Just like in previous years, one of the highlights of the 2021 Reader’s Digest Trusted Brands awards is the list of most trusted personalities in the categories: Most Trusted News Presenter; Most Trusted Radio Presenter; Most Trusted Variety/ Entertainment Presenter; and Most Trusted Sportsperson.

The personalities that Singaporeans put their trust in most were:

GLENDA CHONG

TV Host Presenter for News & Current Affairs

As the respected anchor of CNA’s Asia Tonight, Glenda Chong is a voice we know and respect. It’s certainly been a serious year for the news business but, throughout it all, Glenda has presented an honest and reliable depiction of the events that have shaped our lives, both here in Singapore but also around the world.

MICHELLE CHONG

Entertainment & Variety Presenter

Michelle Chong delights audiences both in front of the camera with her entertaining and funny slant on life, as well as being a film, television and social media video producer, director and entrepreneur. With decades in the industry, her talent as a storyteller has won her widespread popularity with audiences – particularly when we all needed more laughter to escape the uncertainty of the pandemic.

JOSEPH SCHOOLING

Sports Personality

Joseph Schooling spent months in Virginia building his fitness for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympic Games. Though the pandemic complicated his preparation, Schooling’s Olympic goal was supported by the Government which allowed him to defer his National Service duty. Following the Games, during which he unfortunately failed to make the 100m butterfly semi-finals, he is due to enlist.

THE FLYING DUTCHMAN

Radio Presenter

Since launching the Most Trusted Radio Presenter award back in 2014, the category has been the exclusive domain of Singapore’s ONE FM 91.3 co-host of The Big Show, Mark van Cuylenburg, better known as The Flying Dutchman. This year, the 65-year-old veteran and his on-mike partner Glenn Ong welcomed Angel Teo to the team. The Flying Dutchman’s cheerful volleys across his team have kept morning commuters entertained for countless sunrises, and his dedication to his hometown of Singapore has never been stronger.

THE BRANDS SINGAPOREANS TRUST THE MOST

The award-winning Trusted Brands, outlined in the Reader’s Digest 23rd annual survey, listen to customer concerns, sympathise with their situations and provide the necessary support and assistance to their customers because they appreciate these valued relationships.

Notable winners were:

AIA , an Asia Award winner, has won in the Insurance Company category in Singapore for 18 years;

, an Asia Award winner, has won in the Insurance Company category in for 18 years; Daikin has won in the Air Conditioner category for 20 consecutive years;

has won in the Air Conditioner category for 20 consecutive years; Pilot has been the winner in the Pen category since 2003;

has been the winner in the Pen category since 2003; SōngHè has been the Gold winner in the Rice category 11 times;

has been the Gold winner in the Rice category 11 times; novita has won in the Air Purifier category for 7 consecutive years and in the Water Purifier category for 6 consecutive years;

has won in the Air Purifier category for 7 consecutive years and in the Water Purifier category for 6 consecutive years; Mitsubishi Electric has won in the Refrigerator category for 21 consecutive years and has been the winner in the Air Conditioner category since 2006; and

has won in the Refrigerator category for 21 consecutive years and has been the winner in the Air Conditioner category since 2006; and Gong Cha won the Gold Awards again this year, the second consecutive year since we introduced the Pearl Milk Tea category in Trusted Brands survey.

About the survey

The survey is an independently commissioned poll, with the results appearing exclusively in Reader’s Digest Singapore. Leading market research agency Catalyst Research surveyed a representative sample of 8,000 individuals from the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan to determine which brands consumers trust most.

The survey reveals the brands, products and services that consumers believe in, over more than 50 categories. The second virtual ceremony can be viewed at https://www.trustedbrands.asia/virtualawards/