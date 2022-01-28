Ready to Enter the Middle East Market, Vazyme Showcases Its COVID-19 Testing Solutions at Medlab Middle East 2022

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Leading China-based biotech company Vazyme (688105.SH) participated in the 2022 edition of Medlab Middle East in the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from January 24th to 27th, a leading laboratory and flagship exhibition and conference that brings together global medical communities to display the best laboratory innovation and technology. At Booth No. Z5.H20, the company showcased its full product portfolios for COVID-19 testing solutions, as well as advanced IVD products to online and in-person event visitors. Among the more than 500 visitors, most of them were from Middle East region and the rest were from India, Turkey, etc. The COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Self-Test Kit, which produces test result in 10 minutes and achieves a 99.81% accuracy, was the most popular product displayed.



Vazyme at Medlab Middle East 2022

“As the omicron variant starts to take hold, struggling hospitals and testing centers are under increased strain, underscoring the imperative to boost up the production of rapid and reliable COVID-19 test kits to track a new surging wave of infections. We wish to help the medical communities in the Middle East and Africa region to address this issue by presenting our high-quality COVID-19 testing products and solutions at Medlab 2022 as a part of our effort to strengthen local measures to combat the pandemic,” said by Jenny Jiang, International Business Manager of Vazyme.

At the event, Vazyme’s entire lineup of Nucleic Acid Detection Solutions was on full display, along with other products for COVID-19 detection that include series of Antigen Detection Kits, COVID-19 Vaccine Antibody evaluation solutions, and raw materials products of the detection solutions. One of the highlights of its exhibition, Vazyme Automatic Nucleic Acids Extraction System, has obtained market approvals from the governments of UAE and Saudi Arabia, and its 2019-nCoV Triplex RT-qPCR Detection Kit has also been recently authorized to enter the UAE market.

Ten years into its existence, Vazyme has cemented its leadership in China’s biotech industry with a sufficient production capacity of IVD production line equivalent to 1 million units per day. Vazyme’s MENA-based team consists of IVD product experts who offer all-around services and one-to-one installment guidance to local consumers. Vazyme has ramped up its global expansion in 2021 by setting up its first wholly-owned overseas subsidiary in Indonesia, with its offices and warehouses in the US, the EU, and Hong Kong SAR serving and supporting worldwide customers.

“We will celebrate the 10th anniversary of our company since establishment this year. As a forerunner advancing innovation in life science, Vazyme’s mission is to harness science and technology to improve health and life, addressing the global unmet medical needs while holding ourselves to the highest standards of ethics, accountability, and professionalism. Our R&D-centric approach allows us to constantly innovate and bring new products and solutions to our customers. We will continue to work with our partners across the globe, building on our previous efforts to strengthen medical abilities in the fight against severe illnesses,” said by Jenny Jiang.