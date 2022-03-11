Ready to Welcome International Tourists, Cakap, Asparnas, and Loccal Collection Hotel Empower 5000 Human Resources of Tourism in Super Priority Destination Labuan Bajo

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Cakap, one of the largest EdTech companies in Indonesia, collaborated with Asparnas (Association of National Tourism) and Loccal Collection Hotel to offer an empowerment program for tourism human resources in Labuan Bajo. The program is an English language training scholarship program for 5000 tourist professionals. The training, which will be directly instructed by Cakap certification teachers, will take place in the next three months through the Cakap platform.



MoU Signing between Cakap and Asparnas

The collaboration program between Cakap, Asparnas, and Loccal Collection Hotel will be a strategic initiative in reviving Indonesia tourism. Labuan Bajo is predicted to become a popular tourist location for international visitors after the release of new legislation allowing for free quarantine in Bali as of March 7, 2022. As a super-priority destination, the readiness of tourism actors in Labuan Bajo to welcome international tourists should be enhanced.

The program launch was attended by Julie Sutrisno Laiskodat, Member of House of Representatives of Indonesia, and also Head of Family Welfare Movement (PKK) in East Nusa Tenggara and Head of Regional National Craft Council (Dekrasnada) for East Nusa Tenggara. “We appreciate Cakap, Asparnas, and Local Collection Hotel for the effort in facilitating the program. NTT has Labuan Bajo as a world tourism charm. The development of the tourism sector in this area is certainly needed. Thus, Labuan Bajo continues to become a target destination for tourists from various countries. This includes human resource development in the tourism sector through English skill training as an international language,” Julie explained.

It is known that the Indonesian government has assigned Labuan Bajo as a super-priority destination. In the future, Labuan Bajo will be expected to host international events, such as the side event of the G-20 Summit and the 2023 ASEAN Summit later. Therefore, the role of the English language is essential for tourism actors in Labuan Bajo. This is also useful to attract more international tourists to visit Indonesia post-COVID-19.

Ngadiman, Chairperson of Asparnas, who also participated in inaugurating this program, was pleased to welcome Cakap as a collaboration partner. “The use of technology can be utilized to restore and revive the Indonesian tourism sector, especially in increasing the capacity of its human resources in the field of international languages. We are targeting Labuan Bajo to leverage the access to quality education for the people here. Cakap as EdTech is the right partner in providing access to this learning. We hope that Asparnas can also target other Indonesian tourist areas in need.” said Ngadiman.

In recent years, Cakap has carried out various initiatives to empower the tourism sector in improving the competence of Indonesian human resources. Previously, Cakap collaborated with the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy and PHRI (Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association) in providing English language training and hospitality skills. Moreover, as a driver in the education sector, Cakap always strives to expand access to quality learning to eastern Indonesia through various other initiatives.

“As an online learning platform, expanding access to education has become Cakap’s mission to create inclusive education. It is an honor for Cakap to be able to join this program by providing training to 5000 tourism sector actors in Labuan Bajo. We also see the urgency that tourism sector actors must be equipped with English language skill. Especially considering the latest tourism trends since the pandemic took place through health protocol policies, it is important for tourism actors to build good communication with international tourists through English.” said Jonathan Dharmasoeka, Chief of Business of Cakap.

“We hope that Cakap’s efforts to provide access to quality education can continue to reach other areas in Indonesia. And we hope that the government will continue to support our efforts. In line with Cakap’s vision, which is to elevate people’s lives through education.” closed Jonathan.

About Cakap

Cakap is one of the biggest Edtech platforms in Indonesia that develops online learning applications with a two-way interaction among students and professional teachers through video calls and text conversations. Our proprietary education platform enables two-way learning interactions for life skills learning across the Asia Pacific. Available on Google Play and App Store to reach different segments of students because everyone deserves a quality education. CAKAP provides educational solutions with an international standard learning curriculum to provide the best online learning experience. #MakinCakap