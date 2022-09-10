This is the Real Estate Appraiser Exam Result September 2022 list of passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

The board exam results including the list of passers, top 10 passers, top performing and performance of schools, and other announcements related to this will be posted on this website once PRC will release it.

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Real Estate Appraiser Licensure Exam on September 7, 2022 at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legaspi, and Tacloban.

PRC Board of Real Estate Service Chairman Ofelia C. Binag and members Rafael M. Fajardo, Jose Arnold M. Tan, and Pilar M. Torres-Banaag administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

Here is the list of passers:

Updating …

EXAM COVERAGE:

Fundamentals of Real Estate Appraisal Fundamentals of real estate principles and practices Standards and ethics 2.1 Philippine Valuation Standard 2.2 International Valuation Standard 2.3 National Code of Ethics (DTI) Theories and principles in appraisal Human and physical geography Real estate finance and economics Land management system and real property laws 6.1 PD 957 6.2 BP 220 6.3 Family Code 6.4 Government Assessment Principles/Taxation (R.A. 7160, Manual on Real Property Appraisal and Assessment Operations, Guide Book on Mass Appraisal) 6.5 RESA 9646/IRR 6.6 RA 7279 6.7 Agri-Law 6.8 CARPER 6.9 Condominium Act/RA 4726 6.10 REIT Law (RA 9856) 6.11 Other Laws Affecting Real Estate

Professional Appraisal Practice Methodology of appraisal approaches Valuation procedures and research Practical appraisal mathematics (statistics and basic mathematics) Appraisal report writing Appraisal of machinery and equipment Case studies 6.1 Specialized Valuation Government assessment principles/taxation (application/computation) Geographical Information System (GIS) (map reading, plotting) Current events



RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission is expected to release the Real Estate Appraiser Board Exam Result within 3 working days after the last day of the examination.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.

Aspiring real estate appraisers can visit the official website of the Professional Regulation Commission and use the verification page for the results of the board examination passing rate.

Examinees will be required to provide their full name, birthdate, application number, exam name, and date of examination.