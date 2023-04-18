This is the Real Estate Broker Exam Result April 2023 full list of passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Real Estate Broker Exam at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, and Tacloban on April 16, 2023.

PRC Board of Real Estate Service Chairperson Ofelia C. Binag and members Rafael M. Fajardo, Jose Arnold M. Tan, and Pilar M. Torres-Banaag administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF EXAM RESULTS

REAL ESTATE BROKER EXAM COVERAGE

The board exam covered the following topics:

GENERAL/FUNDAMENTALS

Fundamentals of Property Ownership; Code of Ethics and Responsibilities; Legal Requirements for Real Estate Service (R.A 9646/IRR); Real Estate Laws and Taxation (Agri Law, CARPER, R.A. No. 7160/8424, etc)

SPECIAL AND TECHNICAL KNOWLEDGE

Subdivision Development (incl., P.D. 957, B.P. 220, P.D. 7279, etc.) Condominium Concept and other Types of Real Estate Holding Legal Aspect of Sale, Mortgage, and Lease Documentation and Registration

PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE

Real Estate Brokerage Practice Real Estate Finance and Economics Urban and Land Use Planning, Development, and Zoning Basic Principles of Ecology Basic Appraisal for Real Estate Brokers

TARGET RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission will release the exam result within 2 working days after the last day of the examination.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target release date without prior notice.

REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS

Aspiring real estate brokers are advised to register online through the official website of the PRC and follow the steps in online registration.

Here are the following registration requirements:

Notice of Admission (for identification purposes only)

Duly accomplished Oath Form or “Panunumpa ng Propesyonal”

two pieces of passport-sized ID photos on a white background and with a complete name tag

two sets of documentary stamp

one piece short brown envelope

In addition, successful board examinees shall personally register and sign in the “Roster of Registered Professionals”.