Real Time Engagement API Provider Agora Announces Filing for IPO under the ticker symbol “API”

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Agora, Inc. today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock.

Per the F-1 filing, Agora maintains dual headquarters in Shanghai, China and Santa Clara, California, as well as presence in other countries.

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Agora has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “API”. Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are acting as the lead bookrunning managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus is publicly available on the EDGAR website.

A registration statement relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Agora

Agora is the leading video, voice and live interactive streaming platform. Our mission is to make real-time engagement ubiquitous, allowing everyone to interact with anyone, anytime and anywhere. Our video, voice and live interactive video SDKs help developers deliver rich in-app experience—including embedded voice and video chat, real-time recording, interactive live streaming, and real-time messaging—for users across gaming, social, education, entertainment, and enterprise apps.

