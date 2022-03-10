Real-time Social Networking App TIYA Elevates User Experience with Latest VersionTIYA-LOGO.jpg





SINGAPORE – Media OutReach

– 10 March 2022 – TIYA, a real-time social networking platform backed by US-listed company LIZHI INC. (NASDAQ: LIZI), has announced the global launch of its latest version of the TIYA App, in tandem with its expansion strategy. The new version of the real-time interactive app is a reflection of TIYA’s vision to create a new universe through connecting people through voice binding communities together.

Having reached nearly 20 million downloads, the revamped TIYA App has launched with not only better functionality but will also now be available on both iOS and Android. The update brings new features that connect friends and like-minded users, by establishing a real-time interactive group space. Users can choose to join different rooms or communities by selecting from a large array of interests like their favorite games, music, movies, sports, and more.

Alongside audio chatting, the app also provides interactive entertainment functions for individuals to listen to music or watch videos together.

New App Features Include:



Real-time interactive space for each chat – chat via voice or text without delay.

Real-time screen sharing – watch videos, live sports, listen to music and more in real-time.

Simplicity – a seamless platform for interactive communications with single-click access from text-based chat to real-time voice engagements.

Privacy and security – users can instantly connect with their friends from around the world and create groups protected through TIYA's privacy and security.



Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Chairman of TIYA, commented, “Today, we are thrilled to share that the latest version of the TIYA App will be rolled out globally. We have always championed inclusivity through the TIYA App, and now with the upgraded version for both IOS and Android users, we will be accessible to many more users. We will continue to build on this momentum to further embrace innovative concepts and ultimately provide a robust real-time audio-based social networking ecosystem for all.”

The latest version of the TIYA App is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play. For more information on TIYA, visit the official websitehere or follow the app onTwitter,Facebook, andInstagram.