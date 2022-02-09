Real-time Social Networking Company TIYA Establishes Global Headquarters In SingaporeTIYA-1.jpg

- First international office to expand presence globally
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 9
February 2022 – TIYA, a real-time social networking platform
backed by US-listed company LIZHI INC. (NASDAQ: LIZI), announced the official
opening of its global headquarters in Singapore today. The all-new global hub
will accelerate the brand’s official launch into Singapore, with the
audio-based app made available for download, as early as the first quarter of
2022.
The 10,000 square
foot TIYA space located in the centre of the Central Business District,
represents a growing strategic investment for the brand, since making its debut
in the USA, in 2020. With key in-app features that enable ‘live’ social
networking, TIYA offers users the experience of real-time, off-the-cuff
conversations, by leveraging on the emotion of the human voice.
In tandem with its
expansion strategy, the new space emulates its contemporary vision of ‘design
with purpose’. Having performed an in-depth geographical assessment, TIYA
narrowed in on Singapore as the chosen city for its global headquarters, with
the aim of reflecting their commitment to innovate and invest in the region.
TIYA has since built a creative space, designed on an overarching concept of
promoting collaboration and community as part of their on-going mission and
vision for the company.
Located at Mapletree
Anson, alongside other large corporations such as Yahoo and Goldman Sachs, the
flagship office will serve as an ode to the brand’s instantly recognizable
aesthetic. The new headquarters will be home to in-house functions including
departments such as Big Data, Human Resource, User Research, Administration and
Operation, that will support TIYA’s technology platform and product development
plans. TIYA is also looking to expand its staff strength, with a fully
operational team in Singapore by the end of 2022, as it looks to progressively
launch its latest version of the app around the world.
TIYA also plans to
amplify its hiring with a graduate employment programme and has established its
inaugural talent partnership with the Nanyang Technological University,
Singapore (NTU Singapore)’s Career & Attachment Office.The programme will be
the first of many future collaborations, as TIYA looks to offer students
invaluable career opportunities with the brand.
Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Chairman of
TIYA, commented “We are very excited to be establishing a permanent presence
in Singapore, as it is an essential milestone that is aligned to our global
geographical expansion strategy. Our audio-based ecosystem will reinvent the
social networking norms and will revolutionise the way communities and interest
groups interact. We are confident that with the introduction of TIYA in
Singapore and with our local team of world class talents, we will be able to
achieve greater success in the region.”
“At TIYA, we strongly
believe in the importance of cultivating young talent and with our new home in
Singapore, there will certainly be many career opportunities offered to fresh
graduates, who will in turn fuel TIYA’s continuous innovation and progression,”
he added.
Prof Tan Ooi Kiang,
Deputy Provost (Education) of NTU Singapore, said “The University
is always looking to establish close partnerships with top industry players,
such as TIYA, to meet their talent needs. This also gives our graduates more
opportunities for internship and industry experience, which expand their
horizons and career prospects. We look forward to fostering a stronger talent
partnership with TIYA in the future.”
Currently, TIYA App
has had nearly 20 million downloads worldwide, the latest version of the app
will also be launched globally in Q1 2022.
For more images,
please refer here. For more
information, please visit https://www.tiya.com.