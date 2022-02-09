Real-time Social Networking Company TIYA Establishes Global Headquarters In SingaporeTIYA-1.jpg

First international office to expand presence globally

TIYA plans to make the app’s latest version available globally, including Singapore by Q1 2022

TIYA looks to expand staff strength, with a fully operational team in Singapore

Collaboration in place with NTU Singapore’s Career & Attachment Office to offer graduate employment opportunities

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 9

February 2022 – TIYA, a real-time social networking platform

backed by US-listed company LIZHI INC. (NASDAQ: LIZI), announced the official

opening of its global headquarters in Singapore today. The all-new global hub

will accelerate the brand’s official launch into Singapore, with the

audio-based app made available for download, as early as the first quarter of

2022.

The 10,000 square

foot TIYA space located in the centre of the Central Business District,

represents a growing strategic investment for the brand, since making its debut

in the USA, in 2020. With key in-app features that enable ‘live’ social

networking, TIYA offers users the experience of real-time, off-the-cuff

conversations, by leveraging on the emotion of the human voice.

In tandem with its

expansion strategy, the new space emulates its contemporary vision of ‘design

with purpose’. Having performed an in-depth geographical assessment, TIYA

narrowed in on Singapore as the chosen city for its global headquarters, with

the aim of reflecting their commitment to innovate and invest in the region.

TIYA has since built a creative space, designed on an overarching concept of

promoting collaboration and community as part of their on-going mission and

vision for the company.

Located at Mapletree

Anson, alongside other large corporations such as Yahoo and Goldman Sachs, the

flagship office will serve as an ode to the brand’s instantly recognizable

aesthetic. The new headquarters will be home to in-house functions including

departments such as Big Data, Human Resource, User Research, Administration and

Operation, that will support TIYA’s technology platform and product development

plans. TIYA is also looking to expand its staff strength, with a fully

operational team in Singapore by the end of 2022, as it looks to progressively

launch its latest version of the app around the world.

TIYA also plans to

amplify its hiring with a graduate employment programme and has established its

inaugural talent partnership with the Nanyang Technological University,

Singapore (NTU Singapore)’s Career & Attachment Office.The programme will be

the first of many future collaborations, as TIYA looks to offer students

invaluable career opportunities with the brand.

Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Chairman of

TIYA, commented “We are very excited to be establishing a permanent presence

in Singapore, as it is an essential milestone that is aligned to our global

geographical expansion strategy. Our audio-based ecosystem will reinvent the

social networking norms and will revolutionise the way communities and interest

groups interact. We are confident that with the introduction of TIYA in

Singapore and with our local team of world class talents, we will be able to

achieve greater success in the region.”

“At TIYA, we strongly

believe in the importance of cultivating young talent and with our new home in

Singapore, there will certainly be many career opportunities offered to fresh

graduates, who will in turn fuel TIYA’s continuous innovation and progression,”

he added.

Prof Tan Ooi Kiang,

Deputy Provost (Education) of NTU Singapore, said “The University

is always looking to establish close partnerships with top industry players,

such as TIYA, to meet their talent needs. This also gives our graduates more

opportunities for internship and industry experience, which expand their

horizons and career prospects. We look forward to fostering a stronger talent

partnership with TIYA in the future.”

Currently, TIYA App

has had nearly 20 million downloads worldwide, the latest version of the app

will also be launched globally in Q1 2022.

For more images,

please refer here. For more

information, please visit https://www.tiya.com.