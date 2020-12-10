RealVantage won Global Brands Magazine’s Best Co-investment Platform 2020 Award

SINGAPORE, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — RealVantage , one of Southeast Asia’s leading real estate co-investing platforms, announced on Wednesday it was named the recipient of the prestigious Global Brands Magazine Award as 2020’s Best Co-investment Platform in the Investment Awards category.

An independent external research team was constituted to evaluate the nominees. RealVantage was selected from a very competitive group of entrants, all of whom demonstrated unique and exceptional service delivery towards the evolving investment sectors.

RealVantage is an online PropTech platform headquartered in Singapore, with the mission to provide access to quality real estate deals and ease of diversification to real estate investors. Currently, RealVantage offers access to the UK, USA, and Australian markets for investors across Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. RealVantage originates, evaluates and manages each investment opportunity with institutional-quality rigor. With fractional ownership, investors can get exposure across markets and achieve better diversification while avoiding over-concentration risk. The innovative online platform provides users with a seamless experience. This ranges from onboarding their profiles, reviewing opportunities, investing, to tracking the performance of their portfolio.

RealVantage has done over 6 deals on the platform and recently closed its first USA investment: a 225-unit Class A Multifamily asset with a value-add strategy.

Receiving the award, CEO & Co-founder of RealVantage, Keith Ong, expressed: “We are delighted to win this award at the same time as our milestone in closing our maiden deal in the USA. Thanks to the team who has done a great job. We are particularly appreciative of the strong support from our growing investor base and will continue to seek out highly attractive real estate opportunities amidst these interesting times.”

The Global Brands Magazine Awards was established to honor excellence in performance and rewarding companies across different sectors. The awards celebrate companies who have performed extraordinarily well in the field of Finance, Education, Hospitality, Real Estate, and Technology.

About RealVantage

RealVantage is the leading real estate co-investment platform in Southeast Asia. Opportunities are carefully vetted by a team of highly experienced real estate professionals. Investors can gain access to excellent real estate deals across different sectors and markets and build a diversified global, high performing portfolio. Our team comprises industry veterans with over 100 years of combined experience in real estate fund management, data science, technology, and private equity. The team’s previous track record includes over USD $10+ billion in real estate and USD $20+ billion of Assets Under Management (AUM) across different geographies.