Rebecca Black And Nikki Webster Are Touring Australia As Part Of A “Bingo Rave” Hosted By Alex Dyson

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on March 11, 2020

Internet pop sensation Rebecca Black – yes, that Rebecca Black – has announced she’ll be a special guest performer on the upcoming Bingo Loco event series across Australia throughout May.

The ‘Friday’ singer will be joined by national bloody treasure Nikki Webster, who is apparently locked in to perform her 2001 hit ‘Strawberry Kisses’, which is a sentence I never thought I would ever write out tbh, much less in 2020. Also, the whole thing will be hosted once again by former triple j personality Alex Dyson.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Bingo Loco format, it’s an interactive, self-described “bingo rave” which takes the traditional game and turns it into a big ol’ theatrical extravaganza with music, lip-sync battles, dance-offs, live comedy, confetti shows and a huge production.

Bingo Loco also teams up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation Australia, with proceeds going towards helping create life-changing experiences for kids with critical illnesses.

The run kicks off on Friday, 22nd May (from what I understand, you’ve simply gotta get down on Friday) at The Big Top, Luna Park in Sydney. From there, it’ll continue on to Fremantle, Melbourne and Brisbane.

You can get a feel for what the event’s like – and see dates – below.

Bingo Loco 2020

w/ special guest performers Rebecca Black and Nikki Webster

Hosted by Alex Dyson

Friday, 22nd May

The Big Top, Luna Park, Sydney

Tickets: Ticket Tailor

Saturday, 23rd May

Freo.Social, Fremantle

Tickets: Moshtix

Friday, 29th May

Melbourne Pavilion, Melbourne

Tickets: Ticket Tailor

Saturday, 30th May

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Tickets: Ticketmaster