Rebecca Black Has Reflected On The Backlash, Aftermath Of ‘Friday’, Nine Years On

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 12, 2020

It was around nine years ago that a video clip for an infectiously catchy song by Rebecca Black called ‘Friday’ was released. It quickly went viral, plummeting Black to fame overnight. The clip would go on to rack up over 130 million YouTube views.

As you may recall, it copped an awful lot of flak at the time and garnered some pretty brutal media coverage which, in retrospect, was a little unfair considering Black was 13 years old at the time (and that it’s still a bloody banger, tbh.)

As such, being pushed into the spotlight upon its release wasn’t a particularly great time for the singer, who has taken to Twitter to reflect on the years since the mega-hit was launched into the world.

“Above all things, I just wish I could go back and talk to my 13 year old self who was terribly ashamed of herself and afraid of the world,” she wrote.

“To my 15 year old self who felt like she had nobody to talk to about the depression she faced. To my 17 year old self who would get to school only to get food thrown at her and her friends. To my 19 year old self who had almost every producer/songwriter tell me they’d never work with me. Hell, to myself a few days ago who felt disgusting when she looked in the mirror!” she continued.

“I’m trying to remind myself more and more that every day is a new opportunity to shift your reality and lift your spirit. You are not defined by any one choice or thing. Time heals and nothing is finite. It’s a process that’s never too late to begin. And so, here we go!”

The Notes app screenshot was posted alongside a photo of Black in the present day, along with a screen grab of the ‘Friday’ music video.

The tweet garnered a huge amount of positive responses. Music critic Anthony Fantano replied with a series of crown emojis and the comment “You dropped this.” RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Aquaria told Black, “Your track is still one of the most memorable major musical moments of my youth and you’ve gotta be proud that such a phenomenon had such an impact.”

I’m not crying, you’re crying, etc.

Black has kept plenty busy over the past few years, releasing an EP called RE/BL back in 2017. A few months ago, she released a new single entitled ‘Sweetheart’. You can check that out below.