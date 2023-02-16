Rebel returnee leads authorities to hidden NPA weapons in Quezon province

LUCENA CITY — An alleged New People’s Army (NPA) rebel surrendered Wednesday to the government then led state forces to firearms hidden by his comrades in Macalelon town in Quezon province.

Major Rodelio Calawit, commander of the Quezon 2nd police mobile force company, said one “Ka Saro,” who turned himself in on Feb. 13, led police and soldiers to the hidden weapons in Barangay Vista Hermosa.

The government forces recovered two M16 rifles and four long magazines, one caliber .30 carbine rifle, two .38 revolvers, and assorted bomb-making paraphernalia.

On Monday, Lieutenant Colonel Danilo Escandor, 1st Infantry Battalion commander, reported that Arnel Gurango and Maricar Gurango submitted themselves to government representatives in General Nakar town.

The report said the two former NPA guerrillas surrendered a caliber .45 pistol, one magazine, 12 bullets and an M14 rifle, two magazines, and 19 bullets.

On Feb. 11, Jose Alcibor, 70, also surrendered to General Nakar police. He turned over a hand grenade and a .38 revolver with six bullets.

The three former Red-fighters were operating in the Sierra Madre mountain ranges in the northern part of the province.

