Rebel wanted for murder killed in shootout with cops in Camarines Sur

LEGAZPI CITY—An alleged member of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) was killed on Sunday in a shootout in Bato town, Camarines Sur with police officers who tried to arrest him for murder and frustrated murder.

Police Colonel Roderico Roy Jr., Camarines Sur police chief, said Joan Marpega, shot police officers who were serving him his arrest warrants in Barangay (village) Manga at around 12:20 a.m.

The police officers returned fire, killing Marpega.

Police recovered a caliber .38 revolver and a hand grenade in the area.

Roy said the suspect was involved in an encounter with members of the Philippine Army in Barangay Mainit in the same town in 2018 where Second Lieutenant Jason Frederick Pasco was killed and another soldier was wounded.

