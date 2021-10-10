Rebisco bids semis goodbye in AVC

PHILIPPINE club Rebisco bombed out of the semifinals contention when it suffered its third straight loss in as many games at the hands of Qatar squad Al Arabi Sports Club, 19-25, 15-25, 19-25, in the Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship at the Terminal 21 Hall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand on Sunday.

Felipe Bandero flexed his might and skill, leading the Qataris with 21 points, built on 12 attacks, three blocks and six service aces.

Renan Ribeiro put up nine markers as John Chigbo, Jumah Faraj, and Ibrahim Ibrahim turned in seven points each in the match that lasted for 1 hour and 32 minutes.

Al Arabi set the tone for its mastery over Rebisco with an 11-3 start in the first set, eventually winning the opener by six points.

The Qataris then bombarded the Filipinos with a massive 17-6 run to turn an 8-9 deficit into a 10-point set win.

Riding that winning momentum, Al Alrabi jumped on Rebisco with an 8-2 start to take control the rest of the way.

Jao Umandal starred for Rebisco anew with 17 points, built on 15 attacks, one block and one service ace. However, he did not get enough support, as JP Bugaoan was the team's second-leading scorer with merely seven points.

John Vic de Guzman chipped in five markers while Mark Alfafara and Rex Intal contributed three points apiece that went for naught.

The Pinoys wrap up their group phase games when they face Thailand team Diamond Food on Monday at 4:30 p.m.