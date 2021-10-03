Rebisco loses to Saipa, ends AVC preliminaries winless

Rebisco settles for a 0-3 campaign at the Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship preliminaries. PHOTO BY THE ASIAN VOLLEYBALL CONFEDERATION

REBISCO, the Philippine team, dropped to a winless 0-3 slate at the 21st Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship (AVC) preliminaries, losing to Saipa, the Iranian team, in four sets, 24-26, 25-22, 13-25 and 17-25, at the Terminal 21 Hall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand on Sunday, October 3.

After a close loss to Saipa in the first set, Rebisco, which got a boost with the infusion of Aby Maraño and Eya Laure, eked out a gutsy 3-point triumph in the second set ‒ the Philippines' first set win in the tourney.

With the two teams tied at 19, Maraño, Mhicaela Belen, Majoy Baron, Kamille Cal, and Dindin Santiago-Manabat of Rebisco joined hands for a 6-3 closing run to level the match.

However, the Iranian side turned it up a notch in the third frame as Saipa unleashed a massive 14-2 run to turn a 6-8 disadvantage into a 20-10 lead, eventually winning the set.

Riding the momentum of that set win, Saipa took control of the fourth set to lead by as much as 12 points, 24-12, before settling for an eight-point set win, following a Mona Ashofteh down-the-line hit.

Ashofteh led Saipa with 26 points on 24 attacks, one service ace and one block. Mahsa Kadkhoda backstopped Ashofteh with 22 points while Pouran Zare chipped in 11 markers.

Santiago-Manabat paced Rebisco with 17 points on 14 attacks, two blocks and one service ace. Belen and Faith Nisperos cashed in eight points each in the loss.

As the fourth placer in Pool B, Rebisco takes on Pool A leader Nakhon Ratchasima QminC, the Thailand team, on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Choco Mucho, another Philippine club that placed third in Pool A with a 0-2 slate, faces Pool B second placer Supreme Chonburi, another Thailand team, on the same day at 4:30 p.m.