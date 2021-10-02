Rebisco loses to Supreme Chonburi, goes 0-2 in AVC

REBISCO of the Philippines absorbed its second loss in as many games, falling to Supreme Chonburi of Thailand, 11-25, 16-25, 16-25 at the 21st Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship at the Terminal 21 competition hall in Thailand on Saturday evening, October 2.

Supreme jumped on the youthful Rebisco squad with a 7-1 run to win the first set by 14 points and practically set the tone for its control of the match, which lasted for 1 hour and 34 minutes.

Pleumjit Thinkaow led Supreme Chonburi with 12 points on 10 attacks and two blocks while Wipawee Srithong and Waranya Srilaoong provided 11 points apiece in the win.

Faith Nisperos paced Rebisco with eight points as Majoy Baron backstopped her with seven markers. Kim Dy and Dindin Santiago-Manabat chipped in six points each.

Rebisco managed to stick with Supreme in the second set at 14-15, but the Thai club pulled away with a 10-2 run to push the Philippine side to the brink.

Eager to extend the match longer, the Filipinos got off to a 5-1 start, but the Thais took the driver's seat at 9-8, which swelled to 16-12.

Rebisco would score a point before Supreme Chonburi's Srithong, Thinkaow and Srilaoong joined hands for a decisive 6-0 run to put the game away and improve their team to a 2-0 record.

Rebisco faces Saipa of Iran on Sunday at 7 p.m to close its preliminary campaign in the tourney.