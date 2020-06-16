REC Group Goes Virtual, Bringing Premium Solar Products, New Sales Tools and Market Experts to Your Living Room

MUNICH, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Pioneering international solar energy company REC Group is set to virtually launch its popular exhibition booth on June 24, showcasing its premium products in a lively online exhibition display. The launch of the virtual booth will be accompanied by a webinar on REC’s new ProPortal for solar professionals and an REC Leadership Panel on the topic: “Solar Energy – from COVID-19 disruption into a bright future?”



REC Virtual Booth

In the REC Leadership Panel, REC Senior Management and REC experts from across the globe will shed light on solar’s mid- and long-term future, new technology and business trends and how markets across Europe, US and APAC can learn from each other following the global health crisis. The panel will be moderated by Michael Schmela, Executive Advisor at SolarPower Europe, Managing Director at TaiyangNews and former Editor-in-Chief of PHOTON International.

With several solar industry conventions being postponed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, REC has decided to build the virtual booth to continue showcasing its powerful solar panels and maintain its connection with distributors, installers, customers and the press. Accessible to everyone all over the world, the virtual booth offers a unique opportunity to get up close to REC products, including the flagship REC Alpha solar panel, and rotate them 360 degrees, offering views from all angles of the photovoltaic cells and support bars across the rear.

In addition, the virtual exhibition space will feature an installer corner displaying installer-related services such as the REC Certified Solar Professional Program, the REC SunSnap app, and the new REC ProPortal. A live webinar including a demo of this new installer portal will be available from the virtual booth, explaining the new tools it offers to simplify REC’s installers’ work and help them generate sales with REC solar panels.

“Empowering consumers always begins with empowering your customers. REC always puts homeowners and commercial businesses front and center, and it is crucial for us to stay connected to our installers, distributors and other key stakeholders in these times. This is why we decided to go digital with our booth and panel,” says REC Group’s CEO Steve O’Neil. “As ‘Solar’s Most Trusted,’ it is of the upmost priority for REC to continue to share our latest products and service developments as well as our expert view on market trends,” O’Neil adds.

Main virtual booth highlights:

REC Leadership Panel: June 25 , 3:00 pm CET REC participants:

Steve O’Neil , CEO

Shankar G. Sridhara, Chief Technology Officer

Ivano Zanni , Vice President EMEA

John Kim , Vice President APAC

Cary Hayes , Vice President Americas

Chikoma Kazunga, Director Market Intelligence Moderator: Michael Schmela, Executive Advisor at SolarPower Europe, Managing Director at TaiyangNews and former Editor-in-Chief of PHOTON International

July 1 , multiple sessions available catering to regions



Further webinars on multiple topics of interest

For further information on the virtual booth and to register for the REC Leadership Panel, please visit recgroup.com/virtual-expo; seats are limited.

About REC Group:

REC Group is an international pioneering solar energy company dedicated to empowering consumers with clean, affordable solar power in order to facilitate global energy transitions. Committed to quality and innovation, REC offers photovoltaic modules with leading high quality, backed by an exceptional low warranty claims rate of less than 100ppm. Founded in Norway in 1996, REC employs 2,000 people and has an annual solar panel capacity of 1.8 GW. With over 10 GW installed worldwide, REC is empowering more than 16 million people with clean solar energy. REC Group is a Bluestar Elkem company with headquarters in Norway, operational headquarters in Singapore, and regional bases in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

