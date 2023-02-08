Recent VEXMETA Projects: Tatsunoko Virtual Exhibition & Kumamon Land Metaverse TourismKumamoto Castle.png

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 8 February 2023 – VEXMETA presents to you a metaverse beyond virtual land sales or GameFi but a lifestyle community where users can effortlessly enjoy immersive virtual 2nd life experiences including entertainment, travel, show and exhibition, edutainment and shopping. Metaverse is no longer restricted to the tech-savvy or gamers. Known for extensive collaboration with international IP (intellectual property) owners, VEXMETA newly launched the globally first “Tatsunoko Virtual Exhibition” in collaboration with Tatsunoko Production Japan and “Kumamon Land” virtual tourism with Kumamoto Prefectural Government and ADK Emotions Inc. of Japan to attract new metaverse users.

In strategic partnership with Tatsunoko Production, the world-renowned animation company, our inaugural thematic virtual exhibition will feature 15 exclusive Tatsunoko IPs. And 3 batches of Tatsunoko Figure and NFT Mystery Box on Sale.

Besides the IP zones which are accessible with easy purchase of NFTs bundled with IP figures or merchandise at VEXMETA.shop, VEXMETA also offers everyone free metaverse experiences in its VPlaza game zone, virtual exhibitions and endless new attractions. Users simply register for free in VEXMETA.io and download the app to start their metaverse journey, enjoy the experiences, earn VEXdora (VEX tokens) and continue to “experience-to-earn-more-experiences”.

Kumamon Land is fully authorized by Japan, and is exclusively available at VEXMETA to create a new immersive traveling experience through ground-breaking integration between classic tourism and advanced metaverse technology.

Travel with Kumamon in Japan’s official Kumamon Land

Approaching the new metaverse travelling era, Kumamoto Prefectural Government and ADK Emotions Inc. of Japan teamed up with VEX Limited to debut the virtual Kumamon Land in VEXMETA. Kumamon, the Sales Manager and Happiness Manager for Kumamoto Prefectural, will guide users along the magical journey and immersive travel experiences in the virtual Kumamon Land.

The limited-edition Kumamon Land Mystery Pack is priced at USD65, inclusive of a Kumamon physical figure, a corresponding 3D Kumamon avatar NFT (“Kumamon Land NFT”) and Kumamon Land souvenirs. With the Kumamon Land NFT, users can enjoy unlimited fun touring the virtual tourism hotspots in 3D Kumamon avatar and interact with Kumamon and other Kumamon avatars.

Return of legendary Japanese Tatsunoko animation characters

Marking the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Tatsunoko Production, VEX is honoured to be entrusted by Tatsunoko Production pushing forward innovation, authorising the creation and sale of NFTs in the new metaverse, and organising the first virtual exhibition hall.

“Tatsunoko Virtual Exhibition” phase 1 covers 5 Tatsunoko IPs including Gatchaman, Genie Family, Hutch the Honeybee, Tekkaman Blade and Samurai Pizza Cats. The Tatsunoko Exhibition Hall showcases scenes and manuscripts of the classic Tatsunoko animations in multimedia formats and allows guests to interact with the characters, chat real-time with fans around the world, play mini-games and other entertainments. The Tatsunoko NFT owners can control their corresponding avatar(s) and enjoy the immersive experience in the Tatsunoko Exhibition Hall on the VEXMETA.

Interact with global IP characters in 2023

“Advancing from the digitalization age, the metaverse is new and people wonder how it can be connected to the real world. VEX creates a lifestyle community for users to live a 2nd life and allow new users to take the first step to the metaverse. VEX invests in bringing technology, IPs and brands together to enrich the enterprises and public along their metaverse journey,” said Mr, Raymond Ma, Co-founder and CEO of VEX Limited.

The VEXMETA app is available on the App Store and Google Play. After downloading and registering, users can easily access the virtual world of metaverse. Users can purchase various mystery boxes at VEXMETA.shop for figures, souvenirs and NFTs for unlimited access to the IP excitements launching now and 2023.

VEXMETA APP Download Link：



iOS version：https://apple.co/3TKRkgU



Android version：https://bit.ly/3ANGdvg

Hashtag: #VEXMETA

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.