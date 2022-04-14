Reckitt Launched the ‘Hong Kong Community Care Programme 2022’ and Established Partnerships with Four NGOs to Provide Hygiene Protection to Local CommunityReckitt-HK-Community-Care.jpg

Reckitt* exists to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.

Reckitt is the company behind some of the World’s most recognisable and trusted consumer brands in Hygiene, Health and Nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.

Every day, more than 20 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.

We are a diverse global team of more than 43,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet and a fairer society.

Find out more, or get in touch with us, at Reckitt.com

* Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

About Feeding Hong Kong

Feeding Hong Kong is a Hong Kong registered charity with a mission to fight hunger in the city and reduce the amount of quality food being sent to our landfills. Each day, we collect high quality food that would otherwise be thrown away, sort and store it, and then redistribute it to a network of welfare organisations, who in turn feed thousands of people in need. Feeding Hong Kong also works to raise awareness about poverty and food insecurity in Hong Kong and promote healthy eating and nutritional education to the most vulnerable groups in our community. We are an accredited member of the Global Food Bank Network, an international organisation dedicated to creating and strengthening food banks and national food bank networks.

For further information please visit: feedinghk.org

About Hong Kong Red Cross

Established in 1950, the Hong Kong Red Cross is dedicated to promoting and practicing humanitarianism. Over the past 70 years, we have been working together to provide a wide range of humanitarian services from local disaster relief, tracing service and blood donation services to hospital school services, to those in need according to the change and development of the society.

Over the past two years, the community has been affected by the epidemic and we are particularly thankful for the support from the society. In times of good and bad, we join hands with the Hong Kong people to face difficulties. In 2022, the Hong Kong Red Cross continues to provide appropriate services to those in need in the 5th wave of pandemic and always stood by humanity, responding to various needs of the community in a humanitarian spirit.

For more information, please visit:

About Hong Kong Council of Early Childhood Education and Services

The Hong Kong Council of Early Childhood Education and Services (CECES) was founded in 1982 as a charitable NGO under the Hong Kong government Inland Revenue’s Section 88.

Our mission is to provide informal, out-of-school learning with the aim of nurturing children’s many talents through hands on experiential learning. Our education programmes aim to promote harmonious and respectful coexistence amongst people of different cultures, religions and economic backgrounds.

For more information, please visit: www.hkceces.org

About Evangelical Lutheran Church Social Service – Hong Kong

Evangelical Lutheran Church Social Service – Hong Kong (ELCSS-HK), one of the largest NGOs in Hong Kong, was established in 1976. With an innovative, caring and people-oriented approach, we provide integrated services to the grassroots and the disadvantaged. Currently, we have more than 50 service units and 30 special projects across the territory. We serve over million headcounts per year via services ranging from small children, elders, families, and schools to the employment sector.

For further information please visit:

