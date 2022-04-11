Reckitt’s ‘Durex Love Series’ Campaign Crowned ‘Best Content Marketing – Bronze’ in 2022 Event Marketing Awards in Asia-PacificReckitt-Durex-Award.jpg

Reckitt* exists to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.

About Durex

Since its establishment in 1929, Durex has over 90 years of experience in the sexual health industry, perfecting quality and innovation in a product range that includes condoms, lubricants, sex toys and games.

Durex is the first condom brand to adopt the global ‘quality seal’ as standard. All condom types exceed worldwide quality standards with dermatologically and electronically tested.

As an industry-leading brand, apart from innovating and improving products, Durex also conducts international research and makes donations in various areas such as sexual behaviour and AIDS. With its advanced and innovative R&D and outstanding reputation, Durex has now become the World’s No. 1 well-known condom brand with a sales network all over the world.

About Campaign and Event Marketing Awards

Campaign brings more than 50 years of media and editorial experience serving companies building brands through marketing communications in the UK, US and Asia-Pacific. With fresh research, data, regional insights and unparalleled industry-leading and global relationships, Campaign Asia-Pacific is the voice of media and marketing communications in Asia-Pacific.

Organised by Campaign, the Event Marketing Awards champion the region’s business events community and to celebrate its creativity and innovation as businesses build unique and impactful virtual, hybrid and live experiences across markets in Asia-Pacific. Judged by a panel of experts in event marketing, these awards will recognise companies that applied best practice to the creation, planning, production and management of successful events in Asia-Pacific.

