Reconciling the bills

Both houses of Congress have passed crucial legislation providing for the regulation of the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) industry. In the kitchens of many households, LPG is the fuel of choice. This was validated by the Philippine Statistics Authority’s findings that 40 percent of Filipino households use LPG for cooking, heating and even lighting.

House Bill 9323 has been consolidated with Senate Bill 1955, with the latter as the working draft used by the Bicameral Conference Committee (BCC), the so-called third chamber of Congress. This consolidated bill will be known as the LPG Industry Regulation Act of 2021 when President Rodrigo Duterte signs it into law.

Most provisions in the Senate version were adopted by the BCC, while differences with the House version have been reconciled during the hearings attended by legislators representing the two congressional chambers.

The LPG bill is being enacted for the purpose of prioritizing health, safety, security, environmental and quality standards in the handling of LPG and its pressure vessel. It also aims to uphold the right of consumers to freely choose the LPG brand they want to purchase, while designating the Department of Energy as the primary government agency responsible for the implementation and enforcement of the new law.

Earlier this month, the Senate and the House of Representatives both ratified the final form of the bill, paving the way for its enactment almost two decades after it was first proposed in Congress.

Home office solution

With work-from-home becoming the norm in the pandemic era, small businesses are adopting new technologies to stay ahead of the curve. According to a study by International Data Corp., 68 percent are investing in the replacement of outdated information technology (IT) infrastructure and 50 percent plan to use a “cloud-first” approach when sourcing software or platforms, while 43 percent will shift to gigabit wi-fi technology.



For growing businesses with little or no IT support in single or multiple sites, Aruba Philippines has a unified wireless and wired networking solution. Called Aruba Instant On (AION), it offers easy-to-setup and speedy enterprise-grade connectivity, built-in-security, and reliable support services that give small and medium enterprises the peace of mind they need to focus on growing their business while increasing employee productivity and customer satisfaction.

AION includes an extensive range of wireless access points for indoor and outdoor settings as well as wired infrastructure covered with ethernet switches. Since it is cloud-based and app-managed, entrepreneurs can remotely manage their network, access tech support within the mobile app, and keep the entire network protected with regular, automated updates.

Nowadays, small businesses are more willing than larger customers to deploy out-of-the-box solutions to save money and speed up deployment. They tend to hold onto equipment longer due to limited budgets and lack of dedicated IT personnel. Such devices as AION are ideal for medical clinics, independent retailers, tech startups, professional firms, and hospitality enterprises.

A Hewlett-Packard Enterprise company, Aruba Networks is the global leader in wired and wireless solutions using artificial intelligence to automate and secure the network literally from edge to cloud.

The author is the chief finance officer of Asian Center for Legal Excellence and chairman of the FINEX Media Affairs Publications subcommittee. The opinion expressed herein does not necessarily reflect the views of these institutions and The Manila Times.