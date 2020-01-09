Record-breaking? How long did Traslacion 2020 last?

[embedded content]

MANILA, Philippines — The Traslacion of the Black Nazarene is known not only for the huge number of devotees that it attracts but known for the long hours it takes to finish — from around 18 to 22 hours.

This year, not only did authorities change the route for safety reasons, they also achieved a faster procession from the Quirino Grandstand at the Luneta to Quiapo Church.

So how long did the procession last this year?

It started at the Quirino Grandstand around 4:20 a.m., earlier than usual, and arrived at Quiapo Church at around 8:50 p.m. That’s 16 hours and a half hours.

In previous years, here’s how long the procession lasted:

2019 – about 21 hours

2018 – about 22 hours

2017 – about 22 hours

2016 – about 20 hours

2015 – 19 hours and 25 minutes

2014 – about 19 hours

2013 – about 18 hours

2012 – about 22 hours

