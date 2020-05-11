Recoveries reaching 2K; cases breach 11K ‒ DoH

SEVENTY-five more patients have gotten better from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), raising recoveries to 1,999 from yesterday’s 1,924, according to the Department of Health (DoH) on Monday.

The DoH included in the recovery count those patients who bounced back from mild symptoms and those who underwent self-quarantine at home.

The Health department’s case bulletin also revealed that the total number of Covid infections now clock in at 11,086 cases after 292 patients were reported in addition to the 10,794 tally on Sunday.

While the cases clearly keep on increasing, this does not mean that the country is not “flattening the curve,” qualified the department.

The DoH pointed out that the Philippines has not yet breached its highest daily increase — at 538 cases on March 31 — even if the testing capacity of the country has increased exponentially. This is still a good sign.

The National Capital Region figures reported the most cases at 56 percent or 162 infections, and 25 percent or 74 patients were reportedly from Central Visayas while 19 percent or 56 cases were from other regions.

To date, seven more patients have succumbed to the virus, hoisting the casualty count to 726 from 719.

The John Hopkins University tracker positioned the Philippines in third place in terms of Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia. As of press time, the country trails Singapore with 23,822 infections and Indonesia with 14,265 patients.

In second place for Southeast Asian casualties, the Philippines is breathing down the neck of Indonesia, for whom the bell tolls with 991 deaths.