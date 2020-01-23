‘Recovery’ Hosts Dylan Lewis, Jane Gazzo And Leigh Whannell Are Reuniting For A Bushfire Relief Fundraiser

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 23, 2020

OG Recovery hosts Dylan Lewis, Jane Gazzo and Leigh Whannell have announced they’ll be teaming up for a night of entertainment next month, coming together to raise funds for relief efforts in response to Australia’s ongoing bushfire crisis.

It’ll be the first time the three have all worked together since the much-loved ABC program drew to a close in the late 90s, with them all going on to forge different paths.

The Recovery alumni will be throwing an event called We Love The 90s on Wednesday, 5th February at the Spotted Mallard in Melbourne. A mix of Q&A, quizzes, music and nostalgia, the night will be a great opportunity for you to get your burning questions about the cult TV show answered.

Plus, special guests on the night will include the likes of Jebediah’s Kevin Mitchell, Jodie J Hill (AKA ScaryAnne Kennerly) and DJ JNett.

Best of all, funds raised from the evening will be going to The Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities along with Wildlife Victoria.

Tickets are $20, and are on sale now via Moshtix.

Last year saw something of a Recovery resurgence, with Lewis and Gazzo launching a YouTube series called Recovered. In November, a documentary on the show entitled Recovery: The Music and the Mayhem aired on ABC as part of Ausmusic Month.

We Love the 90s! Bushfire Relief Fundraiser

Wednesday, 5th February

The Spotted Mallard, Melbourne

Tickets: Moshtix