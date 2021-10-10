Recto unopposed in Congress run

SENATE President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto is unopposed in his run as representative of the 6th district of Batangas in the elections next year.

The senator will run under the Nacionalista Party.

Recto is set to “graduate” as senator in June 2022 after finishing his second six-year term as a member of the Senate.

The senator vowed to continue fighting for the welfare of Filipinos through meaningful legislation at the House of Representatives.

“As always, my top priority would be to push for measures that will benefit our countrymen, especially the Batangueños in my district,” Recto said.

The husband of Batangas Governor Vilmas Santos, Recto served as congressman of the 4th district of the province from 1992 to 2001. Santo-Recto opted not to run for any position despite calls for her to join the Senate race.

The senator's accomplishments in the Senate include the filing of bills enacted into law to support economic reforms and poverty alleviation.

These are the Social Reform and Poverty Alleviation Act, the Philippine Economic Zone Law, Amendment to the Special Economic Zone Law, the Retail Trade Liberalization Law, and the Regional Headquarters Law to name a few.

Recto also co-authored the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act, Covid-19 Vaccination Program, Extending the Availability of Appropriations under Bayanihan to Recover as One Act, Bayanihan to Recover as One Act, and Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.