Red Cross swab-tests marooned passengers at Manila port

“We also provided them with hygiene kits, conducted welfare activities and installed tents as their temporary shelter,” Gordon added.

According to the Department of Transportation (DOTr), a total of 203 LSIs are currently at the port area.

The LSIs, who are bound for Cebu, Bacolod, Butuan, Iloilo, Palawan, and Dumaguete, are scheduled set to leave on July 12, the DOTr added.

On June 28, the government suspended the repatriation of LSIs to parts of the Visayas for two weeks due to the rising number of its COVID-19 cases and requests from some local government units.

The Philippines 38,805 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Thursday afternoon.

Ten thousand six hundred seventy three patients have recovered, while 1,274 others have died.

