Red Cross swab-tests marooned passengers at Manila port

MANILA, Philippines — Locally-stranded individuals (LSIs) at the Manila North Port were swab-tested for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) for free by the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), its chairman said Friday.
“After seeing the current situation of our locally stranded individuals at the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) PMO-NCR North Port in Port Area in Manila, we immediately instructed our staff to swab all of them for FREE to ensure that they are safe from the virus,” PRC chairman Senator Richard Gordon said in Facebook post.
Posted by Dick Gordon on Thursday, July 2, 2020
FEATURED STORIES
“We also provided them with hygiene kits, conducted welfare activities and installed tents as their temporary shelter,” Gordon added.
According to the Department of Transportation (DOTr), a total of 203 LSIs are currently at the port area.
The LSIs, who are bound for Cebu, Bacolod, Butuan, Iloilo, Palawan, and Dumaguete, are scheduled set to leave on July 12, the DOTr added.
On June 28, the government suspended the repatriation of LSIs to parts of the Visayas for two weeks due to the rising number of its COVID-19 cases and requests from some local government units.
The Philippines 38,805 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Thursday afternoon.
Ten thousand six hundred seventy three patients have recovered, while 1,274 others have died.
gsg
For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.
What you need to know about Coronavirus.
For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.
The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.