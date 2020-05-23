Red Cross to set up new Covid lab after Fil-Chi community donation

THE Philippine Red Cross (PRC) will be setting up another bio-molecular laboratory after it signed a Conditional Deed of Donation with the Filipino-Chinese Community Calamity Fund (FCCCF) through a cash donation amounting to P15 million.

Sen. Richard Gordon, PRC Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), said that the donation will be used for the construction and commissioning of a bio-molecular laboratory in one of the Red Cross’ testing centers in Metro Manila.

“They have donated one full-pledged laboratory. We will have additional machines and additional extractors; we’ll have four machines and two RNAs, so we will have 20,000 testing capacity per day for this building alone, which I expect to be built in the next ten days,” Gordon said.

During the contract signing and turnover of donation, Cecilio Pedro, Vice President of the Filipino-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII), said that they believe in Gordon’s aim to test as many people for the Coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“It is a pleasure to be part of this deal and participating in this very important mission of bringing down the curve, so to speak, para maging normal ulit ang Pilipinas (so that the Philippines can return to normal) and our economy will hopefully grow after this.” Pedro added.

Michael Tan, another Vice President of FFCCCII, likewise, expressed the organization’s support for the PRC’s efforts to get the public tested for the virus.

“We fully support what Senator Gordon and the Red Cross is doing by providing more PCR testing capacity. So, the Filipino-Chinese community is hand-in-hand with the Red Cross and the senator’s efforts to help our people,” he said.

The FCCCF is composed of 11 Filipino-Chinese organizations that was formed with the aim of supporting charities and socio-civic projects in the Philippines.