Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Second Album of 2022, ‘Return of the Dream Canteen’

It’s only been a few months since Red Hot Chili Peppers released Unlimited Love – their first since 2016’s The Getaway, and the first to feature guitarist John Frusciante since 2006’s Stadium Arcadium. That hasn’t stopped them from announcing their second album for 2022, Return of the Dream Canteen.

Set to arrive on Friday, 14th October, the album was recorded with longtime producer Rick Rubin and was, according to a statement from the Chili Peppers, the product of going “in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been.” They continued: “Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs. Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs. A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way.”

RETURN OF THE DREAM CANTEEN OUT OCT. 14https://t.co/H6XPFrYFRf pic.twitter.com/hPH9GTQZhS — Red Hot Chili Peppers (@ChiliPeppers) July 24, 2022

“Once we found that slip stream of sound and vision, we just kept mining. With time turned into an elastic waist band of oversized underwear, we had no reason to stop writing and rocking. It felt like a dream. When all was said and done, our moody love for each other and the magic of music had gifted us with more songs than we knew what to do with,” the band added.

“Well we figured it out. 2 double albums released back to back. The second of which is easily as meaningful as the first or should that be reversed. ‘Return of the Dream Canteen’ is everything we are and ever dreamed of being. It’s packed. Made with the blood of our hearts, yours truly, the Red Hot Chili Peppers.”

The band’s new album will arrive a few months before they return to Australia for a tour early next year. Joined by Post Malone, the band will play stadiums in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth from late January 2023. Find dates and details here.

