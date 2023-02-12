Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith Performs For 17 Punters In Melbourne

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith used a recent night off in Melbourne to play one of the smallest shows in recent memory. Appearing at beloved city venue Cherry Bar on Wednesday, 8th February, Smith got up on stage to join in at the weekly Cherry Jam open mic night, which featured just 17 audience members in attendance.

Footage from the venue shows Smith joined by local musicians AC Dan and Josh May as they performed covers of AC/DC’s ‘If You Want Blood’ and ‘Up To My Neck In You’. According to an accompanying social media post from Cherry Bar, Smith was gifted one free drink card for his musical contributions to the evening.

Chad Smith performed a pair of AC/DC covers at Melbourne’s Cherry Bar on Wednesday night:

The evening was also a special one for Adhesion drummer Seth O’Donnell, who took to social media to share an image with Smith, and express his excitement at the opportunity to perform with the famed percussionist in the audience.

“Got to play drums in front of my idol @chadsmithofficial from the @chilipeppers, then he played them with my sticks (and broke them), and then I got to hang with him,” O’Donnell wrote on Instagram.

Smith’s tendency to turn up in unexpected places is well-documented, with the drummer being spotted busking in London in 2016, and even performing with Brisbane’s Golden Age Of Ballooning during their 2018 tour of the country. The Red Hot Chili Peppers wrap up their 2023 Australian tour with a performance in Perth on Sunday, 12th February.

