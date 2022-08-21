Red Hot Chili Peppers Preview New Album With ‘Tippa My Tongue’

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have returned with a new single, unveiling ‘Tippa My Tongue’. The latest single serves as the first taste of the group’s second album of 2022, with Return Of The Dream Canteen set to arrive on 14th October.

Once again working with longtime producer Rick Rubin, the new single is indicative of the classic Chili Peppers sound, with drummer Chad Smith recently explaining to Billboard that the track has elements of “P-Funk” and “George Clinton”, along with some Jimi Hendrix-style guitarwork.

Red Hot Chili Peppers – ‘Tippa My Tongue’

The veteran funk-rock outfit released their 12th album, Unlimited Love, earlier this year. Their first record since 2016’s The Getaway, it also served as their first new release with guitarist John Frusciante, who rejoined the band again in 2019 following a decade-long absence.

Just last month, the Red Hot Chili Peppers announced that they had recorded a full second album during these sessions, with Return Of The Dream Canteen arriving in October. “We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been. Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs,” the group explained. “Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs.

“The second is easily as meaningful as the first or should that be reversed,” they concluded. “Return Of The Dream Canteen is everything we are and ever dreamed of being. It’s packed. Made with the blood of our hearts, yours truly.”

The band will also be making their return to Australian shores in early 2023, recently announcing their first Australian tour since 2019, with Post Malone set to join them as a high-profile support.

Return Of The Dream Canteen is set for release on 14th October.

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Return Of The Dream Canteen

Tippa My Tongue Peace And Love Reach Out Eddie Fake As [email protected] Bella Roulette My Cigarette Afterlife Shoot Me A Smile Handful The Drummer Bag Of Grins La La La La La La La La Copperbelly Carry Me Home In The Snow

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2023 Australian Tour

With Post Malone

Sunday, 29th January, 2023 – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, 2nd February, 2023 – Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, 7th February, 2023 – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, 12th February, 2023 – Optus Stadium, Perth, WA

Tickets on sale now.

