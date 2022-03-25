Red Hot Chili Peppers Share Latest ‘Unlimited Love’ Single ‘Not The One’

Red Hot Chili Peppers will release their 12th album, Unlimited Love, on Friday, 1st April. The band have shared the album’s third single, ‘Not the One’.

Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith and the recently re-integrated John Frusciante announced the upcoming album in early February. Its lead single, ‘Black Summer’, is a relatively low-key rock song with an anthemic chorus, which appears to reference the disastrous Californian wildfires of recent years.

The album’s next single, ‘Poster Child’, dropped at the beginning of March, delivering a bounty of sex-o-delic funk grooves and scat-influenced lead vocals. ‘Not the One’ is the most restrained of the tracks released to date and features Flea on piano.

Kiedis’ lyrics are somewhat introspective and sobering. Though, the chorus begins with a characteristic double entendre: “Give me the love and I’ll tell you when I’ll wanna come.” LA musician Aura T-09 provides backing vocals on ‘Not the One’.

Unlimited Love reunites RHCP with producer Rick Rubin, who worked on every Chili Peppers album from 1991’s Blood Sugar Sex Magik until 2011’s I’m with You (Danger Mouse stepped in for 2016’s The Getaway). Kiedis and Flea are the only band members to have played on all 12 Chili Peppers albums. Unlimited Love is drummer Chad Smith’s ninth and Frusciante’s sixth.

