Red Hot Sundays Livestream Series To Kick Off With James Reyne This Month

The Red Hot Summer tour are getting creative in response to the coronavirus pandemic, announcing the Red Hot Sundays livestream series. The Sunday afternoon series will kick off next Sunday, 31st May with legendary Aussie songwriter James Reyne in acoustic duo format, live from the Corner Hotel in Melbourne.

Per a press release, the series is designed “to continue the cash flowing through our music community” as the live sector continues to be impacted by COVID-19 lockdowns. Each episode will “engage the services of artists, venues, production teams, sound engineers, booking agents” and more music industry workers.

The stream will be hosted on the Red Hot Summer Facebook page, and is a free event, but fans are encouraged to purchase a virtual ticket or exclusive event t-shirt from the event’s partner ticketing agencies, Ticketmaster or Oztix. Tickets range from $10-$100, with profits split between the artists and venue.

“I’m excited to support this initiative – the invitation to play live and give our industry an opportunity to get back to work, was really appealing to me,” commented Reyne.

“I’m hoping that music lovers across Australia will get behind it and show their support via a virtual ticket. I can’t wait to play live and showcase tracks from my new album alongside some old favourites.”

Reyne will be donating his profits from the event to Road4Roadies/Support Act.

Reyne’s 12th studio album Toon Town Lullaby is out Friday, 10th July via Bloodlines.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

Red Hot Sundays Session 1

James Reyne Duo from the Corner Hotel, Richmond

Sunday, 31st May – 3pm AEST

Via: Red Hot Summer Facebook page

Virtual Tickets: Ticketmaster / Oztix

Image: Jason McCormack