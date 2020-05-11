“Red Velvet’s Wendy praises Ben&Ben, responds to a Pinoy fan in Filipino”

Red Velvet’s Wendy praised the voices behind OPM group Ben&Ben.

After gaining the attention of NCT Dream’s Chenle, Ben&Ben has earned another fan from the world of K-Pop — Wendy of K-Pop girl group Red Velvet.

Wendy of Red Velvet took notice of Ben&Ben after a fan recommended the song “Maybe The Night” to the K-Pop artist on mobile app Lysn.

The fan wrote: “Hi, Wendy! I saw you were listening to music and I wanted to recommend a band from the Philippines. Please listen to [the] songs of Ben&Ben! I think you’ll like them. Mahal Kita!

To which Wendy responded: “Omg their voice is so beautiful. Oh my. Thank you for your beautiful recommendation.

In response to Wendy’s comment on their music, Ben&Ben tweeted: “Woahh thank u Wendy!

@RVsmtown.”

Meanwhile, Wendy also replied to a fan who said “Mahal namin kayo,” writing: “Mahal din kita.”

Formed in 2014, Red Velvet is composed of five members namely Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy, and Yeri. The five-piece girl group’s hits include “Psycho,” “Peek-A-Boo,” and “Red Flavor” among others.

Ben&Ben, one of the biggest artists in the OPM scene today, is also doing big in the international scene — making it to Billboard’s Social 50 Chart among others.