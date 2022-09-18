Redcar aka Christine and the Queens Postpones Album Release Due to Injury

Redcar, the current musical moniker of Christine and the Queens has postponed the release of his upcoming album, Redcar les adorables étoiles. The news comes just a matter of days before the record was originally scheduled to arrive.

The news was announced on Instagram, with Redcar posting a photo to reveal he had dislocated his knee during rehearsals. As a result, both the album and accompanying launch shows have been pushed back to November to allow time for his knee to heal.

Redcar has postponed his new album and launch shows

A statement later appeared on the Christine and the Queens website, noting that the artist had “injured himself on stage while dancing”. The statement added that “doctors forbid him to return” to the stage for at least three more weeks.

Originally announced in July, Redcar’s new album will be the first full-length release by Christine and the Queens since 2018’s Chris. Redcar les adorables étoiles was scheduled to arrive on Friday, 23rd September, with launch shows planned in Paris and London.

The album will now be released on Friday, 11th November, with the Paris and London shows now scheduled for the 9th and 10th November. Another show scheduled for this weekend in Arles, France, is yet to be rescheduled.

Alongside the album’s initial announcement, Redcar teased that his upcoming live shows would be a “new musical production, an exclusive show in the name of poetry”. A larger run of dates – including what could include his first Australian performances since 2019 – have yet to be announced.

Redcar les adorables étoiles is scheduled for release on Friday, 11th November.

Redcar – Redcar les adorables étoiles

Ma bien aimée bye bye Tu sais ce qu’il me faut La Chanson du chevalier Rien dire La Clairefontaine Les Étoiles Mémoire des ailes Looking for Love My Birmdan Combien de temps Je te vois enfin Angelus Les Âmes amantes

Further Reading

Christine And The Queens Has Blessed Us With New Single ‘People, I’ve Been Sad’

Charli XCX Teams Up With Christine And The Queens For New Single ‘Gone’

Queens Revealed For RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2