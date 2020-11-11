Reddit Sleuths Are Back At It Predicting This Years Hottest 100 Results

Never ones for surprises, the nerds of Reddit have once again been busy combing through Spotify playlists in a bid to predict this year’s triple j Hottest 100 results well in advance.

I mean, we shouldn’t be at all shocked. The Hottest hundo of 2020 Nostradamus-ing began all the way back in July, a full six months before voting was even set to open.

That initial list of predictions was topped by Stace Cadet & KLP’s big bop ‘Energy’, which has now been knocked off pole position and into 2nd place by Glass Animals’ jam ‘Heat Waves’ in this latest pre-emptive list from a redditor by the name of Max Williams, whom legend has it trawled through 2,000 Spotify playlists to arrive at his prophetic 100.

Several months’ worth of music releases have seen a number of shifts in the rankings since July, with Eves Karydas’s earworm ‘Complicated’ muscling in at number 3.

Catch Reddit’s latest list of predictions for the Hottest 100 of 2020 below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]