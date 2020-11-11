Reddit Sleuths Are Back At It Predicting This Years Hottest 100 Results

Never ones for surprises, the nerds of Reddit have once again been busy combing through Spotify playlists in a bid to predict this year’s triple j Hottest 100 results well in advance.
I mean, we shouldn’t be at all shocked. The Hottest hundo of 2020 Nostradamus-ing began all the way back in July, a full six months before voting was even set to open.
That initial list of predictions was topped by Stace Cadet & KLP’s big bop ‘Energy’, which has now been knocked off pole position and into 2nd place by Glass Animals’ jam ‘Heat Waves’ in this latest pre-emptive list from a redditor by the name of Max Williams, whom legend has it trawled through 2,000 Spotify playlists to arrive at his prophetic 100.
Several months’ worth of music releases have seen a number of shifts in the rankings since July, with Eves Karydas’s earworm ‘Complicated’ muscling in at number 3.
Catch Reddit’s latest list of predictions for the Hottest 100 of 2020 below.
- Glass Animals – ‘Heat Waves’ (found 711 time in Hottest 100 playlists)
- Stace Cadet & KLP – ‘Energy’ (510)
- Eves Karydas – ‘Complicated’ (474)
- G Flip – ‘Hyperfine’ (457)
- The Jungle Giants – ‘Sending Me Ur Loving’ (417)
- Flume – ‘The Difference’ (401)
- The Avalanches – ‘Running Red Lights’ (feat. Rivers Cuomo & Pink Siifu (395)
- Lime Cordiale – ‘On Our Own’ (395)
- Sofi Tukker – ‘House Arrest’ (368)
- Alfie Templeman – ‘Things I Thought Were Mine’ (351)
- Hope D – ‘Second’ (351)
- Sycco – ‘Dribble’ (346)
- BRONSON – ‘HEART ATTACK’ (feat. lau.ra) (345)
- Hilltop Hoods – ‘I’m Good?’ (341)
- Remi Wolf – ‘Photo ID’ (338)
- The Rubens – ‘Heavy Weather’ (338)
- Powfu – ‘death bed (coffee for your head)’ (330)
- Ball Park Music – ‘Day & Age’ (324)
- Lime Cordiale – ‘Screw Loose’ (311)
- Ball Park Music – ‘Cherub’ (304)
- Tash Sultana – ‘Pretty Lady’ (303)
- Birdz – ‘Bagi-la-m Bargan’ (297)
- San Cisco – ‘On The Line’ (297)
- merci, mercy – ‘Fucked Myself Up’ (293)
- Amy Shark – ‘Everybody Rise’ (284)
- Cosmo’s Midnight – ‘Yesteryear’ (282)
- Glass Animals – ‘Your Love (Déjà Vu)’ (280)
- DMA’S – ‘Criminals’ (279)
- Spacey Jane – ‘Booster Seat’ (271)
- Skegss – ‘Under The Thunder’ (268)
- Jack Garratt – ‘Better’ (267)
- Tame Impala – ‘Lost In Yesterday’ (267)
- Genesis Owusu – ‘Don’t Need You’ (262)
- Azure Ryder – ‘Dizzy’ (261)
- Headie One – ‘Ain’t It Different’ (feat. AJ Tracey & Stormzy) (260)
- Dominic Fike – ‘Chicken Tenders’ (259)
- San Cisco – ‘Reasons’ (258)
- Beddy Rays – ‘Sobercoaster’ (256)
- The Smith Street Band – ‘I Still Dream About You’ (251)
- DMA’S – ‘The Glow’ (249)
- KIAN – ‘Every Hour’ (248)
- Fisher – ‘Freaks’ (245)
- MAY-A – ‘Green’ (241)
- Lime Cordiale – ‘Addicted To The Sunshine’ (240)
- London Grammar – ‘Baby It’s You’ (239)
- Joji – ‘Gimme Love’ (238)
- Sonny Fodera – ‘Moving Blind’ (236)
- Eiffel 65 – ‘Blue’ – Flume Remix (235)
- Joji – ‘Daylight’ (233)
- Ocean Alley – ‘Tombstone’ (232)
- Ball Park Music – ‘Spark Up!’ (229)
- Duke Dumont – ‘Love Song’ (229)
- Ocean Alley – ‘Hot Chicken’ (229)
- Illy – ‘Loose Ends’ (feat. G Flip) (227)
- JUICE WRLD – ‘Righteous’ (226)
- Spacey Jane – ‘Skin’ (226)
- Spacey Jane – ‘Straightfaced’ (224)
- Choomba – ‘La Luh’ (214)
- Mia Rodriguez – ‘Psycho’ (213)
- Bring Me The Horizon – ‘Parasite Eve’ (212)
- Kita Alexander – ‘I Miss You, I’m Sorry’ (211)
- Jack Harlow – ‘WHATS POPPIN’ (208)
- Hockey Dad – ‘Itch’ (207)
- Tkay Maidza – ‘Shook’ (207)
- Kita Alexander – ‘Against The Water’ (205)
- Tame Impala – ‘Is It True’ (205)
- Billie Eilish – ‘My Future’ (202)
- deadmau5 – ‘Pomegranate’ (202)
- JUICE WRLD – ‘Come & Go’ (with Marshmello) (201)
- Sycco – ‘Nicotine’ (199)
- Hockey Dad – ‘Good Eye’ (196)
- Vera Blue – ‘Lie To Me’ (196)
- The Avalanches – ‘Wherever You Go’ (feat. Jamie xx, Neneh Cherry & CLYPSO) (194)
- Gracie Abrams – ’21’ (193)
- Hayden James – ‘Right Time’ (192)
- Shannen James – ‘Arrows’ (192)
- Disclosure – ‘My High’ (191)
- George Alice – ‘Stuck In A Bubble’ (191)
- Halsey – ‘You should be sad’ (191)
- Nothing But Thieves – ‘Is Everybody Going Crazy?’ (191)
- Lastings – ‘No Time’ (191)
- Glass Animals – ‘Tangerine’ (188)
- Run The Jewels – ‘JU$T’ (feat. Pharrell Williams & Zack De La Rocha) (188)
- Hayley Williams – ‘Simmer’ (187)
- Harper Bloom – ‘Walk My Way’ (186)
- Joji – ‘Run’ (183)
- The Weeknd – ‘In Your Eyes'(183)
- Alex the Astronaut – ‘I Think You’re Great’ (180)
- Ocean Alley – ‘Way Down’ (180)
- Tame Impala – ‘Breathe Deeper’ (180)
- Allday – ‘OTT’ (177)
- The Kid LAROI – ‘GO’ (feat. Juice WRLD (174)
- CLYPSO – ‘Sidestep’ (173)
- Stand Atlantic – ‘Blurry’ (172)
- Boston Manor – ‘Plasticine Dreams’ (170)
- Wafia – ‘Pick Me’ (170)
- Baker Boy – ‘Move’ (168)
- Ziggy Alberts – ‘Together’ (167)
- BENEE – ‘Night Garden’ (feat. Kenny Beats & Bakar) (166)
- DMA’S – ‘Life Is A Game Of Changing’ (166)