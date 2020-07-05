Reddit Sleuths Have Already Predicted The Triple J Hottest 100 Of 2020

The great COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 has left many of us with a whole bunch of time on our hands. Some of us have utilised said time to upskill, while others have instead opted to simply sit back and binge the sh*t out of Netflix. Then there’s the music obsessives over on Reddit, who’ve made the most of their downtime by meticulously trawling through Spotify playlists to make possibly the earliest prediction of a triple j Hottest 100 of all time.
Yep, despite us still having a good six months’ worth of music releases to go before voting in the big countdown even commences, a Redditor calling themselves u/JJJSurvivorFan39 has taken a deep dive into Spotify’s current user playlists to start crunching the numbers for some early snapshots into what the 2020 results could look like.
“What I decided to do was to collect data from spotify shortlists of other people and make a mid-year hottest 100 based on these Spotify shortlists,” explains u/JJJSurvivorFan39. “I went through about 1400 playlists and it ended up being a lot of effort. These are the results of the top 200 songs that occurred the most.”
Taking out the top spot in the list of mid-year predictions is Stace Cadet & KLP’s big bop ‘Energy’, followed The Avalanches‘ Rivers Cuomo-featuring earworm ‘Running Red Lights’ and ‘Sending Me Ur Loving’ by The Jungle Giants at #3.
The rest of the list is rounded out by Lime Cordiale’s ‘On Our Own’, ‘death bed (coffee for your head)’ by Powfu, Flume’s ‘The Difference’, The Rubens’ ‘Heavy Weather’, Tash Sultana’s ‘Pretty Lady’, merci, mercy’s ‘Fucked Myself Up’ and G-Flip’s ‘Hyperfine’.
As Pilerats notes, historically speaking, songs that end up taking out the #1 spot in the countdown have normally already been released by this time of year anyway (the one exception since 2010 being Macklemore’s ‘Thrift Shop’, which most of us would prefer to forget about anyway), which means some of these predictions could well be on the money…
Take a gander at the full mid-year list of 2020 Hottest 100 predictions — including the number of Spotify user playlists they appear on — below.
- Stace Cadet – Energy (ft. KLP) – 225
- The Avalanches – Running Red Lights (ft. Rivers Cuomo & Pink Siifu) – 187
- The Jungle Giants – Sending Me Ur Loving – 178
- Lime Cordiale – On Our Own – 177
- Powfu – death bed (coffee for your head) (ft. beadadoobee) – 164
- Flume – The Difference (ft. Toro y Moi) – 163
- The Rubens – Heavy Weather – 156
- Tash Sultana – Pretty Lady – 154
- merci, mercy – Fucked Myself Up – 153
- G Flip – Hyperfine – 151
- BRONSON – Heart Attack (ft. lau.ra) – 149
- Hilltop Hoods – I’m Good? – 139
- Azure Ryder – Dizzy – 135
- FISHER – Freaks – 129
- Glass Animals – Your Love (Déjà Vu) – 127
- Duke Dumont – Love Song – 126
- Hope D – Second – 117
- Mia Rodriguez – Psycho – 117
- Joji – Gimme Love – 107
- Nothing But Thieves – Is Everybody Going Crazy? – 107
- Tame Impala – Lost In Yesterday – 107
- Gracie Abrams – 21 – 105
- Kita Alexander – Against The Water – 105
- San Cisco – Reasons – 105
- Ocean Alley – Hot Chicken – 103
- Ocean Alley – Tombstone – 103
- Sycco – Nicotine – 102
- CLYPSO – Sidestep – 98
- Hayley Williams – Simmer – 97
- The Smith Street Band – I Still Dream About You – 97
- Ball Park Music – Spark Up! – 96
- Lastlings – Take My Hand – 96
- The Weeknd – In Your Eyes – 95
- DMA’S – The Glow – 94
- Mura Masa – Live Like We’re Dancing (ft. Georgia) – 93
- Choomba – La Luh – 91
- KIAN – Every Hour – 89
- Halsey – You should be sad – 87
- Triple One – Handyman – 85
- Sofi Tukker – House Arrest (ft. Gorgon City) – 84
- Tones And I – Bad Child – 83
- Allday – OTT – 81
- Drake – Toosie Slide – 81
- Kid Cudi – Leader Of The Delinquents – 81
- Lime Cordiale – Addicted To The Sunshine – 81
- DMA’S – Life Is A Game Of Changing – 80
- Juice WRLD – Righteous – 80
- Ziggy Alberts – Together – 80
- Eves Karydas – Conplicated – 79
- Great Gable – All My Friends – 79
- The Kite String Tangle – North – 79
- MEDUZA – Born To Love (ft. SHELLS) – 79
- Hockey Dad – Itch – 78
- Peking Duk – Move (ft. Alisa Xayalith) – 78
- Alex the Astronaut – I Think You’re Great – 77
- Jack Garratt – Time – 77
- Tkay Maidza – Shook – 76
- Jess Day – Signals – 75
- Baker Boy – Move – 73
- Joji – Run – 73
- Spacey Jane – Skin – 73
- Violent Soho – Lying On The Floor – 73
- Hauskey – Slow – 72
- Northeast Party House – Shelf Life – 72
- Tame Impala – Breathe Deeper – 72
- Grimes – 4ÆM – 71
- Hayden James – Right Time (ft. Icona Pop) – 71
- Cosmo’s Midnight – Down For You (ft. Ruel) – 70
- Wafia – Pick Me – 70
- Odette – Feverbreak (ft. Hermitude) – 69
- Jack River – Dark Star – 68
- Spacey Jane – Straightfaced – 68
- Eliza & The Delusionals – Swimming Pool – 67
- Luca Brasi – This Selfish Love – 67
- Max Leone – Cautious – 67
- Billie Eilish – No Time To Die – 66
- Chillinit – Laying Low – 66
- Greta Stanley – Soak Into This – 65
- Hockey Dad – In This State – 65
- Rich Brian – BALI (ft. Guapdad 4000) – 65
- 070 Shake – Under The Moon – 64
- Arno Faraji – Bass Jumpin – 64
- deadmau5 – Pomegranate (ft. The Neptunes) – 64
- Hooligan Hefs – Tell Em I’m Doing Eetswa – 64
- Jack Garratt – Better – 64
- The Kid LAROI – Diva (ft. Lil Tecca) – 64
- Porter Robinson – Something Comforting – 64
- San Cisco – On The Line – 64
- Slowly Slowly – 19 – 64
- Alice Ivy – Don’t Sleep (ft. imbi the girl & BOI) – 63
- 070 Shake – Guilty Conscious – 62
- Grouplove – Deleter – 62
- Genesis Owusu – Don’t Need You – 61
- Annie Hamilton – Panic – 60
- Stellie – How Do We Look So Good? – 60
- JOY. – ANIME – 59
- Hayley Mary – Like A Woman Should – 57
- EAST AV3 – Le Labo – 55
- GRAACE – Hard To Say (ft. I.E.) – 55
- Arlo Parks – Eugene – 54
- THE SCOTTS – THE SCOTTS (ft. Travis Scott & Kid Cudi) – 54
- Dizzy – Sunflower – 53
- E^ST – FRESH OUT OF LOVE – 52
- Jaguar Jonze – Rabbit Hole – 51
- Mac Miller – Blue World – 51
- Oliver Tree – Let Me Down – 51
- Ball Park Music – Day & Age – 50
- Childish Gambino – Time – 50
- Death by Denim – Homemade – 50
- Kwame – schleep. – 49
- Two People – A Taste – 49
- Dune Rats – Stupid Is As Stupid Does (ft. K.Flay) – 48
- Illy – Last Laugh – 48
- KAYTRANDA – 10% (ft. Kali Uchis) – 48
- Khalid – Know Your Worth (ft. Disclosure) – 48
- Jack Harlow – WHATS POPPIN – 47
- Tia Gostelow – RUSH – 47
- Alex the Astronaut – Lost – 46
- The Chats – The Clap – 46
- Cub Sport – Hearts In Halves – 46
- Frank Ocean – Dear April – 46
- Rina Sawayama – XS – 46
- Duke Dumont – Therapy – 45
- Aitch – Rain (ft. AJ Tracey & Tay Keith) – 44
- Disclosure – Energy – 44
- Gordi – Sandwiches – 44
- Miiesha – Twisting Words – 44
- Alex Lahey – Sucker For Punishment – 42
- Maddy Jane – Perfection’s a Thing and You’re It – 42
- Purity Ring – stardew – 42
- Stand Atlantic – Shh! – 42
- The Amity Affliction – Soak Me In Bleach – 41
- E^ST – MAYBE IT’S ME – 41
- Tones And I – Ur So F**king cOoL – 41
- Violent Soho – Pick It Up Again – 41
- Grouplove – Youth – 40
- Sorry – Perfect – 40
- Becca Hatch – 2560 – 38
- EGOISM – You You – 38
- Mac Miller – Good News – 38
- Violent Soho – Canada – 38
- The Kid LAROI – Fade Away (ft. Lil Tjay) – 37
- The Kid LAROI – Let Her Go – 37
- Overcoats – Fire & Fury – 37
- Stand Atlantic – Wavelength – 37
- Tired Lion – Waterbed – 37
- Boston Manor – Plasticine Dreams – 36
- The Chats – Dine N Dash – 36
- Denzel Curry – DIET_ (ft. Kenny Beats) – 35
- Run The Jewels – JU$T (ft. Pharrell Williams & Zach De La Rocha) – 34
- MAY-A – Green – 33
- Khalid – Eleven – 32
- Trophy Eyes – Figure Eight – 32
- Halsey – Still Learning – 31
- Purity Ring – peacefall – 31
- Grimes – My Name Is Dark – 30
- Jamie xx – Idontknow – 30
- Last Dinosaurs – Flying – 30
- Remi Wolf – Photo ID – 30
- Boo Seeka – Take A Look – 29
- Polaris – Vagabond – 29
- Hayley Williams – Dead Horse – 28
- Kwame – Nobody (ft. E^ST) – 28
- Ocean Grove – SUNNY – 28
- Yungblud – Weird! – 28
- Cosmo’s Midnight – Yesteryear – 27
- Disclosure – Tondo (ft. Eko Roosevelt) – 27
- Juno Mamba – Blossom – 27
- #1 Dads – Freedom Fighter – 26
- Fergus James – Good Man – 26
- Press Club – Insecurities – 26
- G Flip – Lady Marmalade (triple j Like A Version) – 25
- Great Cable – Blur – 25
- Jaguar Jonze – Rising Sun – 25
- No Money Enterprise – No Reason – 25
- Nina Las Vegas – Impossible (ft. Thai Chi Rosé) – 25
- Skepta – Waze (ft. Chip & Young Adz) – 25
- Glades – Vertigo – 23
- Oliver Malcolm – Switched Up – 23
- Slowly Slowly – Race Car Blues – 22
- Eliot – Circles – 21
- Taka Perry – 21 Orbits (ft. Yaw. & yergurl) – 21
- Tame Impala – Is It True – 21
- Tia Gostelow – PSYCHO – 21
- Amy Shark – Everybody Rise – 20
- JACKBOYS – GANG GANG (ft. Sheck Wes) – 20
- Love Fame Tragedy – Multiply (ft. Jack River) – 20
- Nicole Millar – Favours – 20
- Ninajirachi – Cut The Rope – 20
- PNAU – Lucky (ft. Vlossom) – 20
- Running Touch – Meet Me – 20
- The Weeknd – Save Your Tears – 20
- Hayley Williams – Pure Love – 19
- Adult Art Club – Don’t Give It Up – 18
- Bugs – Charlie (triple j Like A Version) – 18
- Carla Geneve – Don’t Wanna Be Your Lover – 18
- Tones And I – Forever Young (triple j Like A Version) – 18
- BRUX – Fruit – 17
- Debbies – Waking Up In L.A. – 17
- George Alice – Stuck In A Bubble (ft. NASAYA) – 17