Reddit Sleuths Have Already Predicted The Triple J Hottest 100 Of 2020

The great COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 has left many of us with a whole bunch of time on our hands. Some of us have utilised said time to upskill, while others have instead opted to simply sit back and binge the sh*t out of Netflix. Then there’s the music obsessives over on Reddit, who’ve made the most of their downtime by meticulously trawling through Spotify playlists to make possibly the earliest prediction of a triple j Hottest 100 of all time.

Yep, despite us still having a good six months’ worth of music releases to go before voting in the big countdown even commences, a Redditor calling themselves u/JJJSurvivorFan39 has taken a deep dive into Spotify’s current user playlists to start crunching the numbers for some early snapshots into what the 2020 results could look like.

“What I decided to do was to collect data from spotify shortlists of other people and make a mid-year hottest 100 based on these Spotify shortlists,” explains u/JJJSurvivorFan39. “I went through about 1400 playlists and it ended up being a lot of effort. These are the results of the top 200 songs that occurred the most.”

Taking out the top spot in the list of mid-year predictions is Stace Cadet & KLP’s big bop ‘Energy’, followed The Avalanches‘ Rivers Cuomo-featuring earworm ‘Running Red Lights’ and ‘Sending Me Ur Loving’ by The Jungle Giants at #3.

The rest of the list is rounded out by Lime Cordiale’s ‘On Our Own’, ‘death bed (coffee for your head)’ by Powfu, Flume’s ‘The Difference’, The Rubens’ ‘Heavy Weather’, Tash Sultana’s ‘Pretty Lady’, merci, mercy’s ‘Fucked Myself Up’ and G-Flip’s ‘Hyperfine’.

As Pilerats notes, historically speaking, songs that end up taking out the #1 spot in the countdown have normally already been released by this time of year anyway (the one exception since 2010 being Macklemore’s ‘Thrift Shop’, which most of us would prefer to forget about anyway), which means some of these predictions could well be on the money…

Take a gander at the full mid-year list of 2020 Hottest 100 predictions — including the number of Spotify user playlists they appear on — below.

