Redefine Food and Hospitality – FHC 2022 will be held concurrently with Hotelex Shanghai 2022 in November

SHANGHAI, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — If 2020 and 2021 are years that emphasize uncertainty, 2022 will be the year that the catering, foodservice industry focus on new and ingenious solutions to multifaceted challenges. FHC aims to fully covered with the industry in more comprehensive way as the leading trade show. Meanwhile FHC 2022 will be held concurrently with Hotelex Shanghai 2022 in 8-10 November at Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). Both trade shows are organized by Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co. Ltd.

FHC Shanghai – Global Food Trade Show has always been the preferred platform for international food and beverage brands to enter the China’s market, which is the professional platform in the filed of food and catering. It has accumulated more than 50+ countries and regions’ exhibitors and professional visitor resources, with an exhibition scale of more than 200,000 square meters, serving nearly 3,000 exhibitors over past 26 years.

At the same time, the last edition of Hotelex Shanghai was a remarkable work which attracted 211,962 professional visitors in 2021, it has increased 33% from 2019. A total of 2,717 foreign visitors from 103 countries and regions attended the fair. A consumption boom is emerging right now to 2022, it is also the big year for 26th FHC and 31st Hotelex.

【New trip will start in November】

From November 8-10, 2022 at Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), there will be more than 3,000+ exhibitors from 50+ countries and regions in Meat, Seafood, Bakery & Light food, Coffee & Tea, Sweets & Snacks, Chocolate, Condiments & oils, Beverage, Dairy, Kids food, packaging & design, Hot pot ingredients & supplies and 3,000+ quality exhibitors from the industry, including canned foods and raw materials, will bring 100,000+ exhibits, together with more than 30 events and forums in FMCG of Catering, Coffee & Tea, Cooking & Baking and other professional fields, presenting a high-quality ceremony for the industry.

【Brilliant prospects of FHC and Hotelex events】

The FHC China International Culinary Arts Competition has come to its 24th year. The competition is organized by Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd. which has obtained the official certification of World Association of Chefs’ Societies (WACS) A-level international event, and it is the only one international level event in China. The event has gotten a lot of support and attention from the industry and the community. There will be a new meat processing skills challenge and new bakery dessert items, such as Helveticrolls, Poundcake, Soufflé, Fondant au chocolat and other live production events.

There will continue to hold a variety of summits on industry trends, food and beverage trends, food design and other areas on the site of FHC2022 and Hotelex 2022. Such as 2022 FHC Import and Export Meat Forum, 2022 China Sustainable Seafood Summit, 2022 FHC Global Dairy Forum, 2022 TPCC New Catering Dessert Baking Innovation Forum, 2022 Future Food Shanghai International Food Design Summit, 2022 Prepared Foods Industry Forum, The 3rd World Takeout Industry Conference, 2022 China Canned Food Technology Progress and Innovation Development Forum, 2022 FHC Business Match-making and so on.

(The specific time to be determined. For more details, please click: https://www.fhcchina.com/en/)

【Last chance to get involve in the fair. Join us right now】

International pavilions will gather high-quality enterprises from many countries and regions together to witness magnificent trade show. Participants from Canada, the United States, Japan, South Africa, Belgium, Denmark and South Korea pavilions have exhibited FHC2022, they will bring visitors Food, Beverage, Meat product, Dairy, Beer, Olive oil, Spices and other products with their local characteristics. FHC and Hotelex welcome international pavilions from all over the world who providing rich product procurement from overseas and business cooperation opportunities for domestic catering enterprises, imported food distributors and agents. Let’s enjoy the trip and meet in November.

Ordering Booth:

Alex Ni

Tel: +86 21 3339 2242

Alex.Ni@imsinoexpo.com

Media & Visitor Consulting:

Lizzy Chen

Tel: +86 21 3339 2566

Lizzy.chen@imsinoexpo.com